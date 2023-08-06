Facebook Twitter
Opinion: Credit card swipe fees are plaguing businesses — this bill would help

The Credit Card Competition Act can save businesses money

By Readers’ Forum
Momentum is building in Washington to address the high credit card “swipe fees” that are plaguing merchants in Utah and around the country. As a former business executive that was forced to navigate the extra expense, I could not be more supportive of the effort. Our elected leaders in Congress should back the proposed Credit Card Competition Act. 

Many Utahns don’t know that businesses are charged a fee every time a customer swipes, inserts or taps a credit card. To the detriment of merchants and their consumers, these “swipe fees” have more than doubled over the past decade. Last year, businesses paid a combined $130 billion in credit card “swipe fees”— double the amount compared to the year before. 

Why are the fees skyrocketing? Because Visa and Mastercard have a stranglehold on the market and are using their considerable leverage to inflate costs. The proposed federal legislation would tackle the problem by injecting competition into the credit card industry — providing merchants with more options on how to process credit cards. The change could save businesses and consumers upwards of $15 billion per year. 

I urge Utah’s elected leaders in Washington to support the bill.

Blain Boelter

West Valley City