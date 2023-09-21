Opinion: Our heroes aren’t in Washington — they’re in our neighborhoods

In a world often captivated by the exploits of larger-than-life figures, continued outrage and frenzied headlines, it’s easy to overlook the peaceful power of everyday people who form the fabric of our community. These unsung heroes are the keystone to Utah’s success. It’s the ordinary actions of ordinary individuals that create the strong social fabric that we rely on, especially in challenging times.

Research backs up what we already know to be true. Robert Putnam articulates the significance of social capital in his 2000 classic “Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community.” He defines this currency as the networks, trust and shared norms that enable individuals to work together toward common goals. All of these key traits underpin our ability to collaborate, innovate and weather storms collectively. Similarly, Patrick Deneen of Notre Dame reminds us that community is “not merely a collection of individuals pursuing personal interests, but a cohesive entity that thrives on cooperation, responsibility, and mutual care.” A simple but powerful reminder that in this time of division and destruction, we should choose to build.

Three inspiring examples of great community builders come to mind. First, consider Dave Durocher, executive director of The Other Side Academy. In Dave’s younger years, he was involved in a criminal lifestyle culminating with a high-speed crash into a police barricade. Sitting in a jail cell, at rock bottom, he promised himself that if he got a second chance at life, he would dedicate it to saving lives rather than destroying them. Luckily for Utah, he did. Dave now spends his time and talents helping men and women turn their lives around from drug addiction and criminal behavior to success. The results speak to the power of his work: Seventy-one percent of all graduates from The Other Side Academy remain drug-free, crime-free and gainfully employed.

Next, there’s Verona Mauga, a first-generation Utahn and a pillar of Utah’s robust Polynesian and Pacific Islander community. Growing up, Verona’s parents baked steamed buns, meat pies and cookies to sell at the local park. Seeing how such a simple act could bring people together, she and her siblings went on to open Sagato Bakery & Cafe in Midvale. Verona also founded a nonprofit organization that seeks to empower women while she continues to be a leader for Utah’s multicultural families.

Down south in St. George, former entrepreneur Carol Hollowell saw a problem and took action. While driving down the street one day, she met a man experiencing homelessness. She asked him a simple question: “How can I help you get out of this situation?” Carol took the lessons she learned that day and began a quest to better serve our homeless brothers and sisters. Since the opening of Switchpoint Community Resource Center, Carol has helped scores of homeless individuals in southern Utah transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

Carol Hollowell, Switchpoint Community Resource Center executive director, hugs Petie Hale, who was formerly homeless and currently lives at The Point Airport, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Point Fairpark by Switchpoint, a deeply affordable housing project that will provide housing to 100 formerly homeless individuals, in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Neighbors like this are the anchors of our strong social fabric. They are, as Yuval Levin describes, the “builders.” They are the ones who “(take) concrete steps to help (us) be more trustworthy, and renew the ties that bind Americans to one another.” It’s in the casual conversations at the farmers market, the quiet support offered during trying times, and the collaborative efforts to improve our institutions that a resilient community is born. Utah’s strength doesn’t lie solely in the grand acts of a few but in the collective power of the many.

On a cool April day this year, I got to see firsthand how our neighbors stepped up in a time of adversity. When early reports told us spring flooding would be the worst Utah’s seen in decades, Provo got to work. Shovels, gloves and sunglasses in tow — neighbors from across the city rallied at the city shops to fill hundreds of sandbags. The sun was still bright as I gazed at the workers spread out across the lot. That day I didn’t see Republicans or Democrats, I saw an amazing group of young and old — laughing, working and filling sandbag after sandbag for neighbors they might not even know. The volunteers surely differed in more areas than one, but were united by a simple, overarching theme: They wanted to make the world, starting with their own community, a better place.

Do you want to see the character of the American people? Don’t look to Washington, D.C., or Hollywood. Look to our neighbors, church members, co-workers, teammates and the seemingly simple acts of kindness and service we share every day. As we navigate an ever-changing and rancorous world, we should remember that it’s the combined power of ordinary individuals engaging in ordinary acts of service that will sustain us in hard times. Let’s celebrate and recognize our everyday heroes as the true foundation of Utah’s success.

Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, serves District 60 in the Utah House of Representatives.

