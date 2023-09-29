Opinion: Is it too late to restore respect in American institutions?

A recent comprehensive survey revealed what may not be too surprising to readers — a vast majority of Americans are tired of politics, politicians and the institutions they inhabit. Apparently, this emotion is afflicting the younger generation as well. Your columnists may be dinosaurs, but politics still invigorates us, so we are enthused to offer our perspectives on this important matter.

Pew Research Center recently released results of a survey conducted this summer with more than 12,000 adults. Some 63% have no confidence in the American political system and are dissatisfied with the current crop of candidates. Also, 65% are exhausted with politics and a majority cannot identify important strengths of government. These views crossed all demographic lines of race, age and party affiliation. More disturbing data comes from a Gallup poll indicating that Generation Z Americans (ages 12-26) “generally lack trust” in political and societal institutions. How did we get here?

Pignanelli: “Eighty-six percent of Americans believe Republicans and Democrats are more focused on fighting each other than on solving problems.” — Pew Research

A strange illustration of this crisis is the decision by Senate leadership to allow Sen. John Fetterman to wear shorts and hoodies on the floor of that prestigious body. Surrendering basic principles — like respectful attire — to political expediency explains the current dilemma.

Eighty percent of the survey respondents used the words “corrupt” and “divisive” to describe politics. They further believe the major issues of the day receive too little media attention, whereas hostility between the parties garners too much. Generation Z trusts scientific organizations, the military and the medical system; but little else. Further, younger citizens raised on the internet do not trust the web.

Americans are reacting appropriately to failures in the governance of the republic. Various leaders tolerating sloppy behavior — and clothing — to score meaningless public relations points purchased this current situation.

Webb: This nationwide revulsion toward government is completely understandable given the dysfunction of Congress, partisan conflicts, poor choices for president and the overall inability of the federal government to solve the nation’s serious problems.

I sound like a broken record on this, but I believe the core problem is the centralization of power and money at the federal level, creating a government so large with so many expectations that it is doomed to fail.

We now expect the federal government to take care of each citizen from cradle to grave, seeing to every need in society. In attempting to do so, the federal government has created so many programs, at such high expense, that federal debt has reached perilous levels and the federal bureaucracy is so large as to be unmanageable.

So it’s no wonder that with such dysfunction, public confidence plummets, cynicism increases, demagogues arise with simplistic solutions, partisanship intensifies and politicians brawl and blame each other.

I worry that we’re in a downward spiral with little hope of reversal.

The only solution is to return to the constitutional principle of balanced federalism, where most of society’s problems are handled at state and local levels, with increased support from families, neighborhoods, churches and nonprofits. I don’t have a lot of hope this will occur, because it would require the dismantling of the government/bureaucracy industrial complex, which has used untold trillions of dollars to create a society highly dependent on its largesse.

Are these trends irreversible or can reasonable respect of American institutions be restored, especially among younger citizens who will soon be leading our nation?

Pignanelli: Despite the negative attitudes, Americans are voting and participating in a system they despise. They have not given up on the country, and just want it to work better. Americans do not accept inferior government.

This is an opportunity for public affair organizations, traditional and social media, educational institutions and religious leaders to remind citizens if they communicate their desires and demand action, the politicians will follow. Complaining is not enough. Only better engagement will change the trajectory.

Webb: Given the sorry state of the presidential race and the inability of Congress to even pass a basic budget, expect things to get worse.

To what degree is this political fatigue inflicting Utah, and can we be part of the solution?

Pignanelli: Despite occasional screeching from right- and left-wing fringes, Utah enjoys nominal partisan divisiveness. There is mutual respect among elected officials of both parties. The Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox receive high marks from the public for a well performing state government. Our society has subtle but clear requirements for proper decorum for all official meetings, from the state Capitol to city councils. (Unfortunately, such standards are ignored at party conventions.)

Utah demonstrated that if you demand respect, through results and culture, Americans will gladly return it.

Webb: Yes, Utah can be part of the solution. In fact, Utah — and other well-managed states — are the solution. If Utah was able to keep most of the federal dollars it sends to Washington (minus the amounts used for national defense and true federal responsibilities), our state needs could be met. We could balance personal responsibility with government help. We could manage our land and water, protect the environment, build needed infrastructure, and provide a sensible social safety net. We could network and collaborate with other well-managed states. It would be difficult. It would create a great deal of consternation. The state would have less federal money. But the state could do it and prosper.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a former journalist and a semiretired small farmer and political consultant. Email: lwebb@exoro.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah state Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.

