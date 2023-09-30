Opinion: Romney is spending $5,000 daily for security. Why can’t we follow the golden rule?

I read the Deseret News article: “U.S. a ‘declining democracy’, Utah governor says, and it’s time for a ‘wake-up call.’” I fully agree with Gov. Spencer Cox in that our nation must return civility back to politics and public service.

America is cascading down a slippery slope in which too many people believe that democracy is an “anything goes” type of governing. A pure democracy is. However, the United States is a mix of a representative democracy and a constitutional republic. Our elected representatives, governors and senators, such as Sen. Mitt Romney, represent us (the People).

It was noted that Romney has had to spend $5,000 a day since the Jan. 6, 2021, riots to hire private security to protect himself and his family. Romney is wise to retire and shake himself loose of this jungle. But who will come after him? Not everyone has pockets deep enough to cover private security. I wish people would simply practice the golden rule.

James A. Marples

Provo