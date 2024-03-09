Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 24, 2013.

The looming shadow of national debt hangs heavy over Americans, sparking warranted concern about our country’s financial stability amid unrelenting high deficits. Oftentimes, proposed solutions focus on trimming the fat of “non-defense discretionary spending,” scrutinizing both the controversial, like foreign aid, and the less controversial, like building highways and other infrastructure. However, here’s the stark reality: Last year’s budget deficit surpassed the entirety of funds allocated to these discretionary programs combined. To achieve fiscal equilibrium, we must confront the elephant in the room. Will we trim the sails of defense spending, recalibrate mandatory programs such as Medicare and Social Security, or call for the political courage to consider the notion of raising taxes?

The electorate deserves more than vague promises and political rhetoric. We demand concrete plans, transparent processes and determined dedication to steer our nation away from the cliff of financial ruin. This issue transcends partisan lines; it is a matter of intergenerational equity and a thriving future for our nation.

As voters, let us wield our collective voice to hold our representatives accountable. Let us question their visions for fiscal responsibility and demand actionable strategies to rein in our ballooning debt.

Eryn Swanson

Millcreek