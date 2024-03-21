People wait in line to donate blood for wounded Ukrainian personnel during an event in the basement of the St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

As mayor of Salt Lake County, my primary focus lies within the boundaries of our community. However, when the threads of international relations entwine with national security, it becomes essential to broaden how we view where our boundaries begin and end.

Russia’s initial attack on Ukraine, the ongoing war and the funding stalemate in Congress are issues Utahns should care about, no matter the distance from our homes.

It’s only been two years since we watched Russian tanks roll into Ukraine. The events are almost too painful to comprehend. Bombs destroy villages while grandmothers hug injured grandchildren as they evacuate the only home they know.

This crisis poses a threat to our standing in the world and our national security. Putin intends to expand his footprint, and the potential cost of ignoring Russian aggression grows exponentially every day that we fail to act.

In an era where political leadership often seems opportunistic, the genuine leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminds the world that a nation’s people and sovereignty are worth fighting for.

Just this past week, the governor of the Kyiv region, Ruslan Kravchenko, visited Utah. Along with businessman and philanthropist Dell Loy Hansen, I had the honor of hosting this delegation. Dell Loy and I sat next to Gov. Kravchenko as we heard the stories of Ukraine’s journey through pain and perseverance.

Gov. Kravchenko relayed a horrifying story to us: Detached and indifferent Russian soldiers, without orders, drove tanks through Ukrainian neighborhoods, arbitrarily destroying homes as casually as one might kick over sandcastles on a beach. This one example of senseless violence illustrates a disturbing disregard for human life.

Gov. Ruslan Kravchenko of the Kyiv Region presents Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson with a gift during an event Monday, March 17, 2024 in Salt Lake City.

Hearing the atrocities inflicted upon the children and families in Ukraine rekindled my desire for action. Action to break the log jam in Congress, and the necessity of urging our congressional delegation to lead the way and break the stalemate in funding. The U.S. bears a moral responsibility to act swiftly in making strategic decisions to support Ukraine. The threat posed by Russia is not just a distant echo but an urgent call for solidarity.

The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine, though geographically distant, brings the stories of war to our front door in Utah.

One of those stories is that of Kateryna Kononenko. I read about her journey from Ukraine to Utah in the soon-to-be-released book “Faces of Salt Lake County,” published by my Office of New Americans. The war in Ukraine upended Kateryna’s life. She and her mother had to flee, leaving behind her grandparents and uncles. She is tormented by the fear that she will lose her family, her friends and her country. Thanks to support in Salt Lake County, Kateryna is now part of our community. She is yet another reason for all of us to press for action in Ukraine.

The support that Kateryna is receiving in Utah does not surprise me. When tragedy strikes, no matter how far away, its aftershocks are felt here in Utah, and Utahns respond, reminding us how interconnected we are as a global community. We must stand in support of Ukraine, demonstrating through our actions that when democracy is threatened, and atrocities are inflicted, Utah responds with compassion, resilience and support.

Since Russia’s initial attack on Ukraine, Utahns have continued to display our trademark generosity. Leading Utah’s efforts is Dell Loy Hansen, who was compelled to act after watching the event play out two years ago. He has built hundreds of housing units and villages in Ukraine, offering a safe and secure home to thousands. His work is not done.

Our work cannot be over, although the news clips and prominence of the story have faded.

We must engage with our families, talk with our friends and call our congressional leaders. We must demand that they support aid initiatives in Ukraine.

As I talked with Gov. Kravchenko that night, I was profoundly impressed by his resilience, yet the weariness in his eyes was unmistakable. He has endured war, death and uncertainty. As the evening ended, Gov. Kravchenko’s spirit moved me to address the audience with a final reminder: If Utah and the United States do not stand up for democracy in Ukraine, then who are we?

Jenny Wilson is the mayor of Salt Lake County.