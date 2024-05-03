After serious contemplation, I’ve decided to withdraw from the state Senate District 24 race, and while most readers won’t know who I am or care, I thought I’d try to explain my thought process in the hope that it might help others as they think through tough decisions.

Clayton Christensen, the late Harvard business professor, asked the question, “How will you measure your life?” He argued that we should be deliberate in our vocational pursuits and that a focus on money will be unfulfilling.

I spent the first part of my professional career doing the thing Christensen said I shouldn’t do — I chased money: banking, big law, private equity, asset management. How was I supposed to know better? Christensen hadn’t written his book yet.

When I read his book, about 10 years ago, I was the CFO for a family office. I was young. I was successful. I reached a career peak and could just ride out the rest of my life with my financial success all but assured. But, I read this book and it didn’t sit well with me. I didn’t think I was using my time and talents to “do good.” So ... I left.

I rebuilt my career in small business, along with some friends, partners, and co-workers, and I ran for elected office and won a seat in the Utah state Senate. Fast-forward a few years, and business and politics were both great. I was still young. I was still successful. I was “doing good.” I was living the deliberate life of which I was proud to be measured.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It crushed our business. I was staring corporate and personal bankruptcy in the face. It was rough. I didn’t blame the pandemic, and still don’t. I blame government’s reaction to the pandemic. But, I was in a unique situation to do something about it. So ... I did.

The Legislature created, and I chaired, a commission that pushed to keep the state economy open and operating. And, together with the executive branch, we used data rather than anecdotes to make decisions. Ultimately, we helped the state come through the pandemic with the fastest recovery in the nation.

2020 was also an election year and the election of a new state administration. I was asked to continue the work I was doing part time as a legislator in a full-time role as the director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. I had to resign from the state Senate, where I just completed my first term and was serving as the Republican majority whip, but it was the chance of a lifetime. So ... I said yes.

The next two years were all “heads down, pencils up.” Thanks to the support of the administration, the Legislature and the dedicated employees at the governor’s office, Utah was and is the best. We’re No. 1 in all the things that matter. I thought it would take three years to accomplish our agenda at the governor’s office. We got it done in two. So ... I left to tackle some new challenge.

Which brings me to today. I’m still trying to figure out how I want my life measured. In January, I filed to run for the state Senate again. And, like every candidate ever, I think I have a good shot at getting elected.

I believe public service is a calling and applaud those willing to answer that call. I believe that government affects more people’s lives, for good or bad, than almost anything else. But, I also believe I can find other ways to serve than at the state Legislature.

After long consideration and discussion with my family, I’m going to dedicate my next chapter to my family, and right now that’s how I want my life measured. So ... I have decided not to run for the Senate this cycle.

But, I am not withdrawing from my intense care about the future of Utah. While holding the offices of “husband” and “father,” I will keep advocating to improve the lives and livelihoods of Utahns.

I have an amazing spouse who has always supported me, and together we have six great kids. I’m excited to be more present in all their lives, especially those still at home, and perhaps help inspire them to spend a few years doing public service too, which would be the best measure for my life.

Dan Hemmert was a candidate for the Utah state Senate, a former Utah state senator, where he served as the Republican majority whip, and former executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity. He lives in Orem with his family, where he works as a consultant and small business owner.