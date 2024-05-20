People hold up posters of President Ebrahim Raisi during a mourning ceremony for him at Vali-e-Asr square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 20, 2024. Iranian President Raisi and the country's foreign minister were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in fog, leaving the Islamic Republic without two key leaders as extraordinary tensions grip the wider Middle East.

In the wake of a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of the Iranian president along with other high-ranking officials, there has been a flurry of speculation regarding its broader implications for Iran and its political landscape. The incident involved a helicopter battling adverse weather conditions. It crashed into a mountain while carrying not only the Iranian president but also the foreign minister and key regional officials.

The death of the Iranian president, foreign minister and other high-level officials, while unlikely to alter Iran’s foreign policy or its role in the Middle East, will nonetheless breed internal disputes, distract from critical governance and cast a shadow of political uncertainty over Tehran. This, in a region already rife with tension, is a precarious situation.

Inside Iran, except for their colleagues in the regime, few will shed any tears for the officials killed in the crash. This is likely due to the government’s history of state repression and violence against peaceful dissent in Iran. However, the Iranian regime’s management of the crisis and the sudden absence of prominent officials could have ripple effects inside Iran and across an already volatile geopolitical landscape. While it seems improbable that this incident will catalyze a regime change, it undeniably sows seeds for increased internal discord and diverts focus from critical governance.

This calamitous event underlines not just a lapse in judgment by those responsible for the flight’s execution but also underscores a broader systemic deficiency in flight safety protocols and VIP protection measures within Iran. The fact that it necessitated over 15 hours and the deployment of a Turkish drone, equipped with infrared capabilities, to locate the wreckage, is a telling indictment of Iran’s preparedness in search and rescue operations. This, ironically, against the backdrop of Iran’s purported advancements in drone technology, highlights a stark contradiction, potentially exacerbated by decades of enduring international sanctions.

This loss deals a significant, albeit nonfatal, blow to the political apparatus of the regime. It’s crucial to understand that in Iran’s political hierarchy, the president does not wield ultimate authority — this power rests with the supreme leader, an unelected figure appointed indefinitely by a clerical body. Yet, as is often the case in the Middle East, regardless of the cause, conspiracy theories of foul play will likely be rife within the regime. Three helicopters were carrying officials; two made it to their destination, the one carrying the president and other high-level officials crashed into a mountain. Ambitious factions and individuals will do their best to exploit this crash, trying to blame it either on Israel or the United States. They will fuel speculation with elections looming in just 50 days.

If there is one thing the Iranian regime has been steadfast about, it’s its intention to avoid a regional war. However, a domestic power struggle could undermine the political system of the Islamic Republic if its leaders do not manage the situation and prevent a domestic war between factions. The fact that the regime moved quickly to announce a replacement for the foreign minister by appointing nuclear negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani as acting foreign minister indicates they want to sustain their diplomatic channels.

This internal power scramble could not have come at a worse time for the regime, already in the midst of selecting a successor for the supreme leader. Despite attempts to portray a semblance of normalcy and a seamless transition, organizing forthcoming national elections (if it is only for symbolic purposes of replacing a president), candidate vetting, and bolstering national security amid prevailing domestic and regional tensions will undoubtedly strain the Islamic Republic’s governance framework to its limits.

In conclusion, the situation in Iran is fraught with danger. Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza creates a volatile environment where regional actors can exploit the power vacuum in Tehran. This underscores the urgent need for all parties involved to prioritize restraint and dialogue. Encouraging a transparent investigation into the crash and improved safety protocols in Iran is a first step. Ultimately, fostering an environment conducive to resolving existing tensions and preventing further conflict is essential. History will not judge us on our opportunism in times of crisis, but on our ability to rise above and champion peace and diplomacy.

Bahman Baktiari is the executive director of the Baskerville Institute.