“Thank you for your service!”

This is something active-duty military members sometimes hear when they are in uniform. I, Gay Lynn, heard this phrase with regards to my husband during his 26 years of service as an officer in the Air Force. Words matter and lift our spirits, but actions mean far more.

As we celebrate Memorial Day and reflect on the sacrifices of veterans and those currently serving, we can do more than offer words. We can connect these individuals and their families to the many benefits and services that federal and state governments provide.

We enjoy great snow, five national parks and many other advantages living in Utah, but we also had the 14th highest age-adjusted suicide rate in the U.S. in 2021. Nationally, 15 in 100 veterans suffer post-traumatic stress disorder, and veterans are almost twice as likely to be homeless. The stresses and past trauma some veterans and military members experience can increase both their mental health risks and the need to help them find support.

Wait. Aren’t active-duty personnel, reserves, guard members and veterans aware of their benefits? Many are not. Decades ago, one of Gay Lynn’s neighbors served in the Air Force for several years. He is now in his 90s and experiencing serious health challenges. Although he is highly educated and well-connected, he did not know he was potentially eligible for medical care through the world-class Salt Lake VA facility. He did qualify and is now obtaining badly needed care. My neighbor is just one example of many veterans and military service members who are missing out on benefits they may be qualified to receive.

Did you know that disabled veterans are eligible for free access to Utah state parks? There are multiple educational and career benefits awaiting veterans and military service members, as well as their spouses and family members.

How do we help veterans and military service members and their families learn about these benefits? The 2024 Utah Legislature passed a resolution to encourage private and public businesses around Utah to post in their workplaces this flyer with a phone number and link to the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs. You may be a friend or relation of a veteran or service member who sees the flyer and thinks about the physical or mental health challenges of someone who is or was affiliated with the military. You can connect them with these benefits.

This Memorial Day and after, when you say “thank you” to a veteran or service member, take time to share this link with them, and ensure your workplace has this flyer posted. You could save a life, connect someone to a better job or just help them enjoy a great weekend at a Utah state park.

Gay Lynn Bennion represents House District 41 in the Utah House of Representatives. John Martinez is a community and labor advocate.