Childhood today is vastly different from the past, dominated by limitless online access via social media on handheld devices, which parents struggle to monitor. Such excessive exposure is causing significant harm to our youth.

In response, the Utah State Legislature, Utah Parents United and other groups are working to protect the crucial parent-child relationship, which is essential for shielding children from the potential hazards of social media. The rapid rise of social media platforms has exposed even younger children to harmful effects. According to Pew Research, these platforms are extremely popular among teens and can significantly impact their mental health. As overall mental health declines and teen suicide rates increase, unregulated social media use exacerbates the problem.

Despite the challenges, there is hope. Unregulated access to online content among children under 16 can be mitigated. Through significant efforts and support from groups like Utah Parents United, the Utah State Legislature has passed legislation in the past two sessions to provide parents with supervisory tools to help protect their children on social media. While state-level control is generally preferable, some issues, like internet and cell phone app regulation, are so broad as to require federal involvement. Fortunately, Sen. Mike Lee, a key committee member, is working to address these concerns.

We do not believe that the state or federal government should or could do the job of parents, but parents must be given the tools to do their own job effectively. Since such issues extend far beyond any one state’s borders, we are calling upon Congress to implement common-sense measures to help parents protect their children.

First, parental control must start at the app store level. App selection should not be left to minor children; parents need veto power and the ability to set limits. Apple and Google, as the leading app store providers, must offer parents these control options.

Second, any congressional action must be comprehensive, covering all platforms with no exceptions. Congress should resist lobbying pressures to exempt specific platforms or tech companies.

Finally, enforcement should not be handed over to unelected federal bureaucrats. Instead, it should be managed by state attorneys general, allowing states to act appropriately based on their unique needs.

Utah law explicitly states that “parents retain the fundamental right and duty to exercise primary control over the care, supervision, upbringing, and education of their children.” This principle should extend to the digital world, empowering parents to supervise their children’s online activities.

A recent conversation with a high school teacher underscored the real-world impact of parental involvement. This teacher can easily distinguish which students have parents regulating their social media use and which do not. The difference is stark and is often reflected in a student’s behavior, academic performance and mental health.

Protecting children from the dangers of this digital age must start with parents. State and federal legislation should ensure parents have the tools to limit any app at the point of purchase or download. However, legislation alone cannot solve the problem; parents must actively monitor their children’s online usage. Rather than avoid this issue, all of us who are parents must step up and do our part to safeguard our children’s safety in this new digital, online world.

Mike Schultz is the speaker of the Utah House of Representatives and represents House District 12, covering Hooper, Roy and West Haven. Corrine Johnson is the co-founder and president of Utah Presidents United.