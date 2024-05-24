I’ve been going to the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art since I was a kid. I can honestly say it’s my primary selling point any time someone comes to Utah. To me, it shows art in a way I haven’t seen any other location do; it allows peculiarities and diversities to be displayed in their honest form. I’ve been to the Louvre and even New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. It’s not comparable. UMOCA brings more than entertainment — it has a personal touch that impacts the locals and tourists consuming the art. It shows personal stories instead of only big-picture impacts. I would be heartbroken to see it go.

Annalyn George

Millcreek