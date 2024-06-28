Abravanel Hall’s acoustics are excellent — as good as the best, including the Academy of Music in Philadelphia and others. When the hall was completed, our talented acoustical team did not stop, but further fine-tuned the interior. Even the softest passage is heard in every corner. When loudest, there is no echo — only intensity and musicality. Could we ever hope to have a new building manage sound that well? There is serious doubt.

Musicians seek to play their finest in the best setting. Orchestral musicians are a team, inspired by each other, and the Hall becomes their instrument. Take the Hall away and the superbness of great performances will be diluted. Constructing new halls requires the best architects, and the best rarely become available.

If Abravanel Hall is gone, many of our most talented players may go elsewhere. With this hall, today’s symphony is playing at a level equal to the Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago and similar orchestras. I’m aware that some of our symphony musicians have already voiced their intent to leave if this hall is lost. We’ll take two hits: the building AND the talent.

During the years Abravanel Hall was being built, Utah had some strong legal provisions for cities and towns to oversee construction. Our cities had licensed and certified building inspectors on staff, and inspections were backed by state law. When building inspectors found a problem, they prescribed corrective solutions for building contractors. During the mid-1980s, the Legislature passed bills that relaxed those laws. Current building inspectors no longer have the backing of state law. We will not be able to obtain optimal construction for a new hall.

Abravanel Hall is a huge part of the glorious sound we hear there. Whatever we may gain from replacing that fine building, we will lose without it.

Kent Bishop

Sandy