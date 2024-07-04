The Army of the West Mormon Battalion entry marches in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

There’s something special about gathering with people from your community in the summer to celebrate the history of your city or town and our country.

City events in Utah have a rich tradition of bringing together residents to celebrate shared values, interests and hobbies. Some of these events, like Brigham City’s Peach Days, which dates back to 1904, have been cherished for over a century. Others, such as local food truck roundups, cater to the modern tastes and preferences of residents.

Many city events were created with community in mind. The 1940 Souvenir Program for the Kamas Valley Fiesta, known today as “Fiesta Days,” stated that the purpose of the event was “promoting community welfare, renewing old acquaintances and increasing the knowledge of Kamas Valley and beautiful Uinta mountains.”

Participating in these local events can help remedy social disconnection by giving you the opportunity to have shared experiences with others in your community — even if it is just commiserating over staking out your family’s spot in the park. Events also provide opportunities to delve into the unique history and character of your own community. While Riverton and Mapleton might not host events like a “watermelon bust,” cowboy poetry or “potato and hide,” you can find these distinctive traditions in places like Hinckley, Nephi or Henefer.

City celebrations can also create lasting memories for your family while being friendly to your wallet. Many summer events include free car shows, parades, firework displays, live music, baby contests and movies in the park.

Each July on Independence Day, Riverton City’s Town Days offers fun for the whole family. My children love to start the day with the pancake breakfast, visiting the booths and carnival, and playing pickleball, then spreading out our blanket to listen to the live concerts and enjoy kettle corn before an inspiring patriotic firework show.

Attending a city event is also an entry form of civic engagement. Whether you realize it or not, you will likely be mingling with local officials and municipal staff members throughout these events. If you have a desire to be more civically involved in your community, consider volunteering! Cities and towns often seek judges, committee members and helpers for various event roles. Volunteering can also offer a unique perspective and a closer look at these events.

Mapleton, with a population of just over 13,000, celebrates its proud heritage through its annual Pioneer Days events. The city, volunteers, the Youth City Council and a variety of generous sponsors support family-friendly community events, ranging from sporting competitions and entertainment to movies and dancing. Over a dozen events serve as a prelude to the Saturday, July 20, finale that kicks off with a 5K and ends with one of Utah’s biggest fireworks shows, bringing over 10,000 people to Ira Allan Sports Park.

As council members of our respective cities, we not only attend these events, but we also get to see how staff from various city departments, police, fire, parks and recreation, public works and events collaborate for months to ensure that city events are safe and fun. We appreciate their dedication.

Just like Riverton and Mapleton, cities across Utah offer a wealth of opportunities for citizens to contribute to their communities, forge meaningful connections, enhance their quality of life and have a blast while doing it! It all starts by simply showing up.

To help inspire you to attend or volunteer at an event near your community, we’ve compiled some upcoming community events from across the state.

See you there!

Tawnee McCay is a council member of Riverton and serves on the Utah League of Cities and Towns Board of Directors.

Jessica Egbert is a council member of Mapleton and serves on the Utah League of Cities and Towns Board of Directors.