Shipping containers are moved between trains and trucks at the Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal on the west side of Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Have you ever considered how the things you buy actually get to you? This includes things like clothes, food, electronics, cars, housing materials and so many of the other items that impact our lives. So much of what we depend on for day-to-day living comes to us through our transportation system. Our economy in Utah is also critically dependent on our ability to get our products out to the rest of the world.

I regularly get asked why landlocked Utah needs an inland port. Our core purpose at the Utah Inland Port Authority is to ensure that every part of the state benefits from the optimal movement of goods. I believe that communities that embrace the efficient movement of people and goods will inevitably thrive. This is particularly true in today’s global marketplace, where supply chains are recalibrating and industry is evolving in automation.

The Port was formed by the legislature in 2018 to ensure that Utah has the infrastructure needed to be more competitive in the global economy. As we consider our responsibility, better utilizing transportation related to rail, air and truck is critical to strengthening Utah’s international presence.

Utah has become heavily dependent on roadways, with a higher percentage of trucks on its roads than any other state, at 23%. Additionally, 94% of all air cargo leaves the state on a truck to be shipped from airports outside Utah. Being overly dependent on roads is bad for our economy, our air quality and our communities. Rail is in the very DNA of this state, while air cargo is critical to future-facing Utah industries.

For the state to grow optimally, we must embrace the necessity of moving people and goods efficiently through multimodal transportation options. Utah must also become much more logistically independent.

The Port has targeted three initiatives as we help to modernize Utah’s logistics infrastructure:

Strengthening Utah’s rail network with access to port facilities across the state.

Creating air cargo capabilities and embracing cutting-edge delivery options.

Developing partnerships with strategic coastal ports.

Related to the first initiative, the Port continues to work with our private-sector logistics partners to develop loading facilities and infrastructure across the state. Limited access to rail continues to inhibit shippers and regional growth. The Port has provided funding to support loading facilities in Iron and Tooele counties, and some of these facilities are already taking trucks off the road and promoting economic growth in their regions.

Iron County is a great example of this as RailSync, Savage, Union Pacific and BZI Steel are having a positive impact on their local economy. This initiative also includes developing other port facilities as they are needed.

Related to the second initiative, the Port continues to work with public and private air partners on developing additional air cargo service in Utah. The Port will never get in front of our air partners. Utah has an opportunity to create air service that is unparalleled in the western United States. We are also excited to support 47G and the Utah Department of Transportation as they build out cutting-edge air transportation opportunities.

Related to the third initiative, Utah continues to develop its relationship to coastal ports with regards to cargo flow and tracking. Last year, Union Pacific added direct intermodal service from the Port of Houston to their intermodal facility in Salt Lake City. We are also working to strengthen the state’s relationship with ports in California and the Northwest Seaport Alliance. As we work to create new direct intermodal routes to coastal ports, Utah shippers will have significantly enhanced shipping options to get their goods to the global marketplace.

I believe that with these three initiatives the Port is forging its purpose and identity in the global logistics community.

The Port also has the responsibility of creating economic growth tied to these logistics initiatives. As an economic catalyst, the Port has settled nicely into its role of catalyzing regional and statewide growth through our network of project areas. We currently manage 10 project areas in Utah, where resources are pooled to attract investments that benefit the local communities. These areas allow for a combination of resources to better capture investment to benefit the communities in which they are located. We appreciate our partnerships with state and local officials as we work together to optimize their growth. We continue to work with our stakeholders to create world-class developments that will help the best businesses expand in our state.

The Port has also demonstrated innovation in environmental stewardship. We reject the notion that development is a zero-sum game, in which environmental protections are at odds with economic expansion. By collaborating, we can foster development while enhancing the protection of sensitive land areas.

Transportation impacts nearly every aspect of our lives. From the food we eat to the houses we live in, we are incredibly dependent on the movement of goods. As the world changes, having an organization that is totally focused on strengthening Utah’s connectivity to the world is vital. Working with our partners, the Port is poised to keep Utah globally competitive for generations to come. I invite you to look beyond the headlines and learn more about this impactful organization that is helping to shape a brighter future for our state.

Ben Hart serves as the executive director for the Utah Inland Port Authority.