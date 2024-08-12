All across Utah, majestic mountains seamlessly merge into iconic desert landscapes. Colorful rock and stunningly vast vistas fill the voids between forested peaks and the rivers that flow through the Colorado Plateau.

The secret is out: The world now knows that Utah has unmatched natural beauty that has become the West’s epicenter for outdoor recreation.

What the public may not know is that the state and its counties spend significant amounts of money and resources keeping these destinations accessible. Utah is unabashedly proud of its world-class national and state parks and has invited the world to experience them. Although these bucket-list destinations receive the most attention, there are wonders to be explored in almost every nook and cranny of Utah.

These less-explored areas provide a different visitor experience, where one can escape the crowds and engage in nature in the same manner as our forebears: through self-guided exploration. For some, this takes the form of hiking; for others, biking and all-terrain vehicles.

In recent years, there has been a wave of special interest groups that have been busy lobbying and suing federal land management agencies to limit recreation in remote Utah. They pressure the BLM to limit recreation to the types they deem desirable and in locations of their choosing. We are now seeing the culmination of their work as the BLM has begun releasing new travel management plans, or TMPs, that redefine what it means to travel in the backcountry.

At the behest of special interest groups, areas that were once quickly accessible to the riding public are now off limits, reserved for the able bodies who have the means and time to explore on foot. Piece by piece, we are losing motorized access to the lesser-known yet still spectacular areas of the state. This is happening at the very time Utahns are exploring more and more of Utah’s backcountry in search of roads and trails that give them a sense of discovery. If you live in or use public lands in Utah, here are a few things you should know.

What is a Travel Management Plan?

A TMP is like a rulebook, established by the BLM, for traveling on public lands. TMPs outline where people can and can’t use vehicles and off-highway vehicles. These TMPs should enhance opportunities for access, economic prosperity and proper management. However, recent TMPs simply restrict access, creating large areas that can be accessed only by foot. Below is a snapshot of what has been happening on BLM lands in Utah:

San Rafael Swell TMP : A public comment period closed on July 22. The BLM has published alternatives for the San Rafael Swell TMP, with four proposed alternatives (options) for managing roads. Most of the alternatives significantly restrict access. The most restrictive option, Alternative B, could shut down as many of 967 miles of motorized routes. The Utah state government supports Alternative D, as it ensures more access for all user groups of diverse ages and abilities. The state has developed an interactive map for the San Rafael Swell TMP to help you explore the four alternatives.

A public comment period closed on July 22. The BLM has published alternatives for the San Rafael Swell TMP, with four proposed alternatives (options) for managing roads. Most of the alternatives significantly restrict access. The most restrictive option, Alternative B, could shut down as many of 967 miles of motorized routes. The Utah state government supports Alternative D, as it ensures more access for all user groups of diverse ages and abilities. The state has developed an interactive map for the San Rafael Swell TMP to help you explore the four alternatives. Henry Mountains and Fremont Gorge TMP : A public comment period on the BLM’s alternatives closed on June 10. This TMP covers 1.7 million acres across Garfield and Wayne counties. The most restrictive alternative being considered by the BLM, Alternative B, closes 954 miles of roads and motorized trails.

A public comment period on the BLM’s alternatives closed on June 10. This TMP covers 1.7 million acres across Garfield and Wayne counties. The most restrictive alternative being considered by the BLM, Alternative B, closes 954 miles of roads and motorized trails. Labyrinth Canyon and Gemini Bridges TMP : This TMP has been completed. The Labyrinth Canyon TMP closed 317.2 miles of roads and motorized trails. This unilateral decision by the BLM significantly cuts off access to state-owned school trust lands and limits public access. The state and other community organizations are working hard to restore access to this area through litigation filed in the federal district court of Utah.

This TMP has been completed. The Labyrinth Canyon TMP closed 317.2 miles of roads and motorized trails. This unilateral decision by the BLM significantly cuts off access to state-owned school trust lands and limits public access. The state and other community organizations are working hard to restore access to this area through litigation filed in the federal district court of Utah. Dolores River TMP: The public scoping period closed on June 21. The Dolores River TMP covers approximately 127,000 acres of BLM-managed land in portions of Grand County, Utah. This planning effort is in its initial stages, and your involvement can help the BLM define the range of options to consider. The public will have another opportunity to comment when the BLM releases its preliminary alternatives in a few months following their review of scoping comments.

Stand for your public lands

Public comments are a critical part of the TMP process and help shape BLM decisions. Please voice your opinions by commenting on why access to our public lands is important to you. Your love of Utah lands matters. Access matters. For additional information, please go to the website of Utah’s Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office: publiclands.utah.gov/tmp.

Mark Boshell is the deputy director for Utah’s Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office, a division within the Department of Natural Resources that coordinates all public land issues between the federal and state governments.