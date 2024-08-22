Like many of my fellow small-business owners in southern Utah, I’ve learned how to use digital tools to aid in running my business. These tools have allowed me to better reach my customers and save time in my day-to-day operations, allowing me to focus on other important aspects of my business that promote its growth.

I’m grateful that the U.S. stands out as a leader in developing the technologies that allow small-business owners like me to innovate and grow. Many small-business owners have used new artificial intelligence technology to increase efficiency and expand operations. Without this new technology, they would have to spend more money hiring people to accomplish these tasks, harming their bottom line. Policymakers in Utah and Washington, D.C., must understand the potential these AI tools hold for small businesses — the backbone of our country’s economy.

Small businesses may just be that — small — but our impact is big, and we deserve to see our businesses and country utilize emerging tech that puts us in a better position to run our companies. The U.S. is at the forefront of technological innovation. Let’s ensure we don’t find ourselves behind the rest of the world by overly restricting AI.

AJ Arrington

St. George