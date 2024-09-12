I do my best to take my responsibility to vote seriously.

I’m 20 years old and I’ve voted in every election since becoming of age. From primary and general elections for statewide offices to local elections for mayor and city council, I genuinely enjoy meeting candidates and discussing the issues that are important to me. I’ve been involved in multiple political campaigns and write to my state legislators. I believe my voice is important and should be heard in the political process. I am incredibly grateful for a country and a system that allow it to be. Because I care about my voice being heard, I support the amendment to the Utah Constitution allowing revisions to citizen referendums.

One of the key aspects of having a republic is that instead of a monarch, we have elected representatives who are accountable to those they represent. Because each elected official represents different people, we get many different opinions. Checks and balances and compromise are encouraged. The beauty of the process is that we can hold elected officials accountable when they don’t represent us well. We can vote them out of office. For any government that is truly “for the people,” accountability is essential.

When it comes to referendums, usually the side with the most funding prevails. Those who promote a referendum cannot be held accountable, because we don’t vote for them. We vote on a policy, and policy can be easily influenced by outside forces.

Let’s take two recent, pertinent examples of the referendum process. In 2018, voters were faced with Proposition 2, which would allow medical marijuana in Utah. The greatest amount of funding for this initiative came from D.C based lobbying group “The Marijuana Policy Project.” At least $218,000 of the proposition’s funding came from a group that has no connection to Utah. Individual contributions to the proposition totaled less than $12,000. A few individuals with wealthy pockets, outside of the state of Utah, caused the passing of major legislation that will influence Utah for generations. And yet, we have no way to hold them accountable. Seems pretty undemocratic if you ask me.

And another, more salient example. Also in 2018, Utah voters were presented with Proposition 3, which would expand medicare coverage in the state of Utah. Who funded this proposition? $3,500,000 was donated by the D.C. lobbying group “The Fairness Project,” which is strictly dedicated to passing ballot initiatives around the country. Millions of dollars of outside money again influenced important Utah policy.

Don’t get me wrong, I am all for our ability as citizens to check the state legislature and speak up when needed. But regardless of where you stand on either of those initiatives, I think any Utahn should agree that when our lives are the only ones affected by policy, our dollars should be the only ones influencing it. Outside money should not be a large factor.

As Utahns, it is our duty to protect and defend our republic. We ought to consider issues and candidates carefully when we vote. We should make our thoughts known to our state legislators. We should support a legislative process that encourages accountability, not special interest dollars. That’s why I support amending the Utah Constitution to protect our representative form of government.

When my senator or representative makes a vote I disagree with, I can tell them. When a citizen referendum is passed that needs amending or may have negative effects, no one can be held responsible.

John Kennedy is a college student at Brigham Young University.