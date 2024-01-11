Opinion: Why first lady Abby Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and 10 others want Nikki Haley for president

In this land of opportunity, our country has a choice. We can move past the politics of fear, division and uncertainty and support a principled conservative leader who rejects the drama of D.C for lasting solutions to immigration, job creation and the national debt.

As Utahns and community leaders, we have united as the Utah leadership team for presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

We invite everyone to consider Haley’s solid and extensive leadership record on domestic and foreign policy, her commitment to the rule of law and our country’s veterans, and her unwavering commitment to ethical government, transparency and accountability.

In the face of crisis, Haley is time-tested. She brings a steady hand, communicates a clear and honest path forward and consistently stands for principle. As U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Haley defended American interests. She called out threats to democracy abroad with plainspoken support for our allies and condemnation of our enemies.

As South Carolina’s governor, Haley rejected unfunded federal mandates. She welcomed new business, supported record job growth and never raised taxes in the Palmetto State. Any conservative would be proud to run on that record.

That’s why, at this defining moment in our nation’s history, Haley stands out as the most qualified candidate in the race for the White House and the only candidate who has promised to listen to America’s silent majority.

“Some people think that you have to be the loudest voice in the room to make a difference,” Haley said in 2016. “That is just not true. Often, the best thing we can do is turn down the volume. When the sound is quieter, you can actually hear what someone else is saying — and that can make a world of difference.”

We wholeheartedly agree.

As president, Haley has pledged to reject Washington’s theatrics for results. She won’t exploit ignorance. She won’t prey on fear. Instead, she will bring sorely missed work ethic, leadership and a hope-filled vision that Washington, D.C., needs now more than ever.

We are truly blessed to live, work and thrive with our families in the greatest nation in history. May we take nothing for granted in this constitutional republic. It’s time for a new generation of leadership in the White House. It’s time for President Nikki Haley.

This op-ed is also signed by Abby Cox, Ally Isom, Ann Millner, Casey Snider, Crystal Maggelet, Deidre Henderson, Evan Vickers, Mike McKell, Margaret Busse, Nolan Karras, Rob Bishop and Scott Anderson.

