Opinion: We need to fill the Great Salt Lake

I’m proud to be from Utah, and I frankly think that much of the nation is jealous of us. But I’m worried that this could be changing because of the state of the Great Salt Lake.

I’ve seen videos of enormous dust storms coming off of Owens Lake in California. They’re scary. What’s even more frightening is that the Great Salt Lake is 12 times bigger. We haven’t had as much snow this winter. As our lake dries up, the dust storms will be spectacularly horrific. These will make the national news media and almost certainly capture the country’s imagination.

We need to fill the lake. Please, with the Legislature getting underway soon, tell your representatives to fill the lake.

Steve Glaser

Holladay