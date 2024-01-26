Opinion: How effective was Gov. Cox’s ‘weird’ speech?

Every year, Americans are invited to watch the governors of the states and the president of our nation deliver speeches regarding the status of their governments. President Joe Biden will not deliver his State of the Union address until March 7. However, Gov. Spencer Cox delivered his State of the State speech near the beginning of the Legislature. Your columnists have observed this annual presentation by Utah governors since the early 1980s (which is a sad commentary on our social life). We provide a review and potential impact on the legislative process.

On multiple occasions during Cox’s Jan. 18 speech, he described Utahns and our culture as “weird.” But he also emphasized that this difference is the reason for such a strong economy and sound communities. By any metric, this was one of the most unusual State of the State speeches in Utah history. Was the governor’s presentation effective?

Pignanelli: “You have to be odd to be number one.” — Dr. Seuss

Biden’s staff should watch Cox’s address and his admonition to the audience to avoid applause until the end. The national presentation is a tortuous, grueling event where clapping accompanies almost every sentence. Kudos to our governor for once again treating citizens with respect.

For many decades, the annual oration detailed the governor’s budget requests. But Cox subtly confirmed the Legislature controls the appropriations process and highlighted only a few of his monetary priorities. Instead, he focused on what he should be doing — inspiring the people of the state. It was a strange recipe to label our people and society as “weird.” But he is correct because we are different. I am proud to be part of that strangeness.

It was absolutely heartwarming the governor did not turn the evening into a series of partisan commercials. He complimented the efforts of various public servants while downplaying the differences between their political affiliations. Cox reminded us of the historic occasions when Utahns of different stripes worked together to solve problems.

The governor provided inspiration, enthusiasm, vision and excitement. He demonstrated the qualities of a leader that a weird population appreciates. Blessedly, he did it with only two applause demonstrations — at the beginning and end.

Webb: The governor made this unusual speech work well. Remember, this speech was not targeted at the trolls, the grouches and chronic complainers on both the left and right. If you want to see the reaction of the whiners, just read the nasty comments at the end of news articles about the speech.

The speech was meant for the vast majority of Utah citizens who are sensible, caring and open-minded. Cox connected with them. The speech was also fun, entertaining, good-natured, heartfelt and, in some ways, eloquent. Cox was being himself and not apologizing. That’s a good thing. Remember when Cox encouraged Utahns to pray for precipitation? He was roundly disparaged and mocked. But that was Cox being Cox. (And shortly thereafter we got record amounts of moisture. So there’s that.)

Some critics have said it’s hypocritical for Cox to come across as caring and inclusive while the Legislature is attacking diversity, equity and inclusion and transgender people — and Cox is signing the bills.

The reality is that Utah is a conservative state and there will be conservative legislation dealing with difficult issues. But when all is said and done, I’m betting the legislation will be reasonable. Both sides will be listened to and accommodations and compromise will occur. There is value in diversity, equity and inclusion and in protecting transgender people. But sometimes these social movements need to be saved from their excesses. That’s what Utah is doing.

So, yes, Utah is weird. But it’s working out quite nicely. People are voting with their feet. No one needs to come here if they think we’re too weird. But they are coming — and staying.

How will Cox’s speech play with legislative leaders, especially Senate President Stuart Adams and the new House Speaker Mike Schultz? Will the governor succeed in obtaining some of the important proposals in his budget?

Pignanelli: Legislative leadership hopes to address the shortage of roofs for the homeless and first-time homebuyers. However, it is hard to squeeze the amount of dollars necessary to tackle these big-ticket items in a lean budget year. Fortunately for Cox, the branches of government enjoy a closely aligned relationship.

Webb: SOS speeches don’t have a great shelf life and never have a big impact. But legislative leaders and Cox are friends. They like each other. Cox is more moderate than Schultz, for example, but they can talk and work things out.

How effective was the Democratic response provided through Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla and House Minority Leader Angela Romero?

Pignanelli: Substantively, it is hard for the Democrats to disagree on the governor’s priorities (especially addressing homelessness). Thus, they shrewdly focused on clean air initiatives. Romero urged Utahns to engage in the legislative process to ensure their voices are heard — a critical message of the evening.

Webb: The formal response won’t have much impact, but Democratic legislators can be very effective in Utah. They sponsor major bills. They just can’t stop the majority when it really wants to do something.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a former journalist and a semiretired small farmer and political consultant. Email: lwebb@exoro.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah state Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.

