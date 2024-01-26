Opinion: Why Gov. Cox’s plan for 35,000 starter homes should be for ‘forever homes’

I watched Gov. Spencer Cox’s State of the State speech. I was impressed by his quoting the first territorial Gov. Brigham Young with “This is the place” with Cox urging that 35,000 “starter homes” be built in Utah within the next few years.

I agree with him in many ways, but feel that those “starter homes” can (and should) be “forever homes,” too. I know several married couples who have lived in their home for over 50 years and raised kids therein and have been perfectly happy. While it is nice to expand and get big houses with various rooms, many families become empty-nesters and suddenly have a huge excess mansion on their hands.

The governor also mentioned homelessness. Starter homes which become “forever homes” could aid in that process too.

James A. Marples

Provo

