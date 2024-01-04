Opinion: What we misunderstand about the middle ground in politics

In a time marked by political polarization and ideological division, the call for a middle ground approach comes from all sides. It urges us to seek commonality and come together in the hope of a brighter, more effective community.

A middle ground approach in politics is often misunderstood. It is sometimes mistakenly viewed as the ideology of people who lack strong convictions or rely only on compromise. I believe it is about finding a way for government to function for all of us by creating a stronger foundation that will lead to a brighter future. Rather than pointing fingers and arguing over who’s right or wrong, it is a more balanced and thoughtful approach — one that steers away from extremes and seeks solutions that benefit the entire community. It require us to remember our shared humanity, to listen with humility, kindness and respect. It acknowledges the complexity of the issues before us and respects the importance of diverse viewpoints. I believe this to be the most effective way to achieve collective growth and systemic change.

A middle ground approach is not synonymous with inaction, complacency or naivety. Instead, it champions an incremental, sustainable change centered in mutual understanding. It acknowledges the necessity of steady progress, recognizing that lasting transformations often require gradual steps and thoughtful consensus-building.

The last decade has provided me with the opportunity to advocate for people who believe they are alone. My heart aches for anyone who suffers the inexplicable pain of losing a loved one to suicide or mental illness. For the many families battling abuse and violence, I too know these particular struggles. These life experiences have shaped the advocacy work I so deeply believe in and have emboldened my desire to actively help strengthen my community. Empathy and pragmatism are powerful words, and I do my best to live and lead by them every day.

In a political landscape plagued by stark divisions, this is a call for greater unity. I firmly believe that collaborating across party lines and engaging with diverse stakeholders exemplifies a commitment to inclusive leadership. As citizens of the same community, complex issues seldom have simplistic solutions. Change isn’t always a swift or linear process. It requires leaders who prioritize practical solutions over partisan victories — brave innovators who strive to build a better future for everyone, irrespective of political affiliation.

As we embark on the 2024 election cycle, let’s commit to embracing a spirit of collaboration and understanding as we work together for a brighter, safer, more functional community. In a world that’s pulled at the seams by extremes, this is the steadfast compass that will guide us toward a more united, equitable and prosperous society. It’s up to us to heed its call.

Deondra Brown is a concert pianist and member of The 5 Browns piano ensemble. She is a two-time graduate of The Juilliard School, co-founder of the Foundation for Survivors of Abuse, and works with Prevent Child Abuse Utah.