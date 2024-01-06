Opinion: How to be a proactive water conservationist

Are we awake when it comes to water conservation? Reporter Amy Joi O’Donoghue asks a great question in the Deseret News article “How 2023 reshaped the water world in Utah and the West.” And Director Candice Hasenyager provides a good answer, so far as it goes.

Yes, Utahns must remain vigilant. But Utah’s water situation also warrants conservation-minded citizens getting actively engaged. With Lake Powell 35% full and the Great Salt Lake below its minimum healthy level, conservationists are alarmed that the Lake Powell Pipeline and Bear River Development water-to-lawns diversion projects are still being considered.

What actions can Utahns take?

Engage with your state lawmakers, whose 2024 legislative session begins Jan. 16. Several water bills have already been filed. Groups like HEAL Utah offer free how-to workshops. A Rally to Save the Great Salt Lake is set for Jan. 20 at the Capitol.

Tell city and neighborhood councils you want improved water-wise ordinances. An example: Salt Lake City residents can attend a public hearing on Jan. 9, when the city council will decide the extent to which water conservation measures are allowed in yards and park strips. Utah remains in a decadeslong drought. Therefore, proactive water conservation is essential.

Stanley Holmes

Salt Lake City

