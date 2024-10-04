As a former IBM executive and Utah State Senate minority leader, I have seen firsthand how strategic investments can reshape industries, foster innovation and drive economic growth. Now, with the Biden-Harris administration’s historic investment in new manufacturing and CHIPS plants, Utah, Arizona, Nevada and the Four Corners states stand at the threshold of an unprecedented transformation.

This funding is far more than a boost to the semiconductor industry — it represents a pivotal moment for Utahns, Arizonans and Nevadans of all backgrounds, from preschoolers embarking on their STEM education journeys to college graduates and skilled tradespeople contributing to the state’s ongoing development.

Semiconductors are the backbone of modern life, powering everything from smartphones and computers to vehicles and medical devices. The Vice President Kamala Harris-backed CHIPS and Science act is not just a windfall for our economy; it secures the Southwest’s place in an industry that is critical to the future of technology.

The significance of this investment, however, extends far beyond the semiconductor industry. It’s about people — America’s workforce, educators, students and skilled trades professionals. The new plants will create thousands of high-quality jobs that will reach into every corner of Utah’s economy. With the support of new manufacturing, construction and other jobs affiliated with CHIPS, Arizona hit record low unemployment this year.

It is also important to recognize that this investment is benefiting those with careers in skilled trades. The construction of the Texas Instruments plant in Lehi, and the new Intel and TSMC fabs in Arizona, necessitates a wide range of laborers. Electricians, welders, carpenters and other trade professionals will be instrumental in bringing this facility to life. These workers and their families are vital to the Southwest’s growth, and this project will offer stable, well-paying jobs to those who have chosen to build their careers outside traditional higher education. Beyond the plant itself, the ripple effects will be felt in surrounding areas, with further construction projects, infrastructure developments and business growth stimulating the local economy.

Harris’ commitment to the CHIPS and Science act and growing American manufacturing opportunities highlights an important truth: economic progress transcends party lines. These investments are a win for all Utahns, Arizonans and Nevadans — regardless of political affiliation. It is a clear indication that the Biden-Harris administration recognizes our potential to lead in critical industries — generating jobs, spurring development and positioning Utah for long-term prosperity.

Public-private partnerships like the one between Texas Instruments and the Biden administration are the driving forces behind 21st-century innovation. Such collaborations bring government and industry together to create technological advancements and economic opportunities that benefit everyone. It’s for the same values of compromise collaboration that I’m imploring Utahns, Arizonans and Nevadans to consider the opportunities a Harris-Walz ticket could bring to their home states.

Beyond their business-friendly initiatives, the Harris-Walz commitment to compromise can be seen in the long list of Republicans who have crossed the aisle to endorse them, including former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake. As a lifelong Utahn, I urge Utahns, Arizonans and Nevadans reading this, regardless of party affiliation, to consider the character and experience of the two choices facing us in November. Vice President Harris and Gov. Tim Walz embody the characters I look for in leaders — they continue to demonstrate integrity, compassion and service to others.

By working across the aisle, the Biden-Harris administration delivered these historic CHIPS investments which represent just the beginning of what promises to be a period of unprecedented growth for the Southwest. The future of our region hinges on how we seize this moment and use it to build a more diverse, resilient economy that benefits all residents of the Four Corners states. The road ahead is bright, and the positive effects of the Biden-Harris administrations’ commitment to American manufacturing and private business opportunity will be felt for generations to come.

The Harris-Walz campaign is committed to continuing this forward momentum. With their leadership, we can expect even greater opportunities for growth, equity and prosperity.

Scott N. Howell is a former Utah state Senate minority leader.