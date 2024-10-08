An American flag is pictured during a naturalization ceremony at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The ceremony kicked off World Refugee Day celebrations in Utah as 148 immigrants and refugees got their citizenship.

When I arrived in Utah at 2 years old in 2000, the towering mountains symbolized the opportunities my family eagerly sought. The community welcomed us, and my childhood was filled with warmth, acceptance and inclusion from kind neighbors and compassionate teachers. Utah felt like a place where my dreams could take root and grow — a reflection of the hope that brought my family here.

However, I fear that immigrants in 2024 do not enjoy the same welcoming environment I experienced. Utah’s image as a friendly haven is under threat from anti-immigrant sentiment perpetuated by some Utah legislators, the federal delegation and even the governor. Today, immigrant families face hostility and challenges that undermine the compassion I once felt.

Much of Utah’s reputation of lessened hostility toward immigrants came from the 2010 Utah Compact on Immigration, wherein community leaders called for civil discourse on immigration and more compassionate legislation. Utah was also the first state to issue driver privilege cards and still allows some immigrant students without permanent legal status to pay in-state tuition at public universities.

However, a more troubling and dark aspect of this narrative has emerged. Less than six months after the Utah Compact was first introduced, legislators passed a law modeled after Arizona’s “Show Me Your Papers” law, with just enough changes to be considered “less extreme.” This shift in rhetoric marks a concerning trend in immigration legislation within the state, as it appears to be increasingly leaning toward more severe and restrictive measures.

Earlier this year, Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, proposed a resolution barring non-English speaking students from public schools. Recently, he announced on X that he and other legislators plan to introduce bills in committee that could undermine Utah’s bipartisan, humane policies, such as access to driver privilege cards, in-state tuition and health care for immigrant children. These measures not only serve the community by saving taxpayers money and promoting public safety but also ensure a more inclusive and supportive environment for all Utahns.

Proposals like his send the wrong message to immigrant children: that they are unwelcome, and that their backgrounds somehow diminish their worth. How can our children thrive in an environment that undermines their value?

Anti-immigrant rhetoric and legislation don’t align with Utahns’ values. Several polls demonstrate widespread support for comprehensive immigration reform, which the majority of Americans believe Congress must urgently pass as this responsibility weighs heavily on their shoulders. A 2021 Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll revealed that 65% of Utahns support a pathway to citizenship for immigrants who came here as children (Dreamers). Additionally, 74% favored broader immigration reform, including a legal route to citizenship for those who meet specific criteria.

Unfortunately, certain Utah legislators, the federal delegation and our governor are increasingly adopting the rhetoric and policies pushed by national anti-immigrant groups.

When compared to my childhood here, it is deeply concerning to witness anti-immigrant rhetoric directed at our children. We are worried that such rhetoric could undermine bipartisan, inclusive and equitable legislation, causing our state to regress in its commitment to recognizing the humanity of immigrants. Harmful rhetoric and legislation create lifelong emotional scars, contradicting Utah’s reputation for kindness.

Utah should reclaim its welcoming spirit and create an environment that upholds every child’s dignity. Please hold our elected officials accountable by demanding legislation that uplifts instead of marginalizes. Together, we can ensure that every child in Utah is treated with dignity and has the chance to realize a future filled with opportunity and hope.

Liliana Eridani Bolanos is an immigrant family policy analyst at Voices for Utah Children. She is a DACA recipient from Mexico with over four years of experience in immigration law and policy.