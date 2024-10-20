Voters fill out their ballots during primary election voting held at the Utah County Health and Justice Building in Provo on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The separation of powers is fundamental to maintaining a balanced state government. This principle, championed by the Founding Fathers, ensures that no single branch — executive, legislative or judicial — dominates state affairs. Modeled after the federal system, state governments depend on this balance to function effectively. But maintaining this balance requires more than just equal representation between political parties. It calls for a diversity of ideas and approaches from those elected and appointed to office.

Voters play a crucial role in preserving this balance. Instead of relying on party affiliation or straight-ticket voting, citizens should take the time to research the candidates and issues they’ll be voting on. It’s important to support those who not only align with their values but have also demonstrated the ability to uphold those principles in practice.

Voting based solely on tradition or partisanship without careful consideration weakens the integrity of the system and puts our democracy at risk. By making informed choices, voters help ensure that power remains distributed, and that our government continues to reflect the diverse perspectives necessary for a functioning democracy.

Jason R. Barber

Sandy