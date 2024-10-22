Homes stand along the shoreline of Utah Lake in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

Four years ago the people of Utah gave a kid from Fairview the chance to serve as governor of the great state of Utah. Every day, I’m humbled by this immensely challenging and rewarding opportunity.

As we approach the end of the 2024 election, I’ve taken some time to reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going.

Where we’ve been.

While I can’t list all of the efforts of my team from the last four years, here are a few of our most important accomplishments.

Record-breaking tax cuts: We’ve delivered Utah’s largest-ever tax cut — $850 million — through SB59, ensuring families can keep more of their hard-earned money.

Increased teacher pay: Through HB215, we raised teacher compensation by $6,000. We wanted to acknowledge the invaluable role educators play in shaping our future, and we did it without raising taxes. Utah’s starting teacher salary is now in the top 10 in the country.

Protecting kids from big tech: Utah is at the forefront of protecting minors on social media. We’ve empowered parents to manage their kids’ social media use, prohibited addictive features on the platforms and protected minors’ data through our first-in-the-nation laws.

Solving Utah’s water problems: We’ve directed approximately $1 billion to water conservation and infrastructure projects, underscoring our commitment to safeguarding our natural resources for generations to come.

Where we’re going.

While Utah has had consistent success — being named the number one state by U.S. News and World Report for two consecutive years — we need to address some looming challenges. Here are three examples that are on my mind.

Housing: If we don’t figure out housing, the American Dream will fade in Utah. That’s why my administration is taking housing affordability head-on. We launched an ambitious plan to build 35,000 starter homes by 2028 to make home ownership attainable for more Utahns. This plan includes working with local governments to streamline zoning and permitting, making it easier for young families to stay in Utah and build their future.

Fentanyl task force: In 2023, Utah reached its highest number of overdose deaths on record. Of 606 overdose deaths, nearly 300 were fentanyl-related. In 2018, 1,600 fentanyl pills were seized; last year, it was around 2 million. That’s why I recently announced the creation of a fentanyl task force. This task force will work to address the drug crisis by identifying and resolving critical gaps in prevention treatment and law enforcement efforts; removing the drug from Utah communities; and disrupting drug trafficking networks through federal, state and local law enforcement partnerships.

Energy abundance: We just launched Operation Gigawatt to double Utah’s clean energy production by tapping into nuclear, geothermal, storage and other sustainable sources. This forward-looking energy strategy will bolster our economy through job creation and secure a reliable, affordable energy supply that benefits every Utahn.

Our administration is committed to making Utah more resilient and successful. I’m confident that together, we can build a state where our children inherit a future full of promise and opportunity.

I’m asking for your vote so we can keep pushing forward — because Utah’s best days aren’t behind us, they’re ahead of us.