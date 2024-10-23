In American politics, symbols have tremendous power to evoke deep emotions, communicate shared values and rally people around a unifying vision. Given that reality, it’s all the more perplexing how long Democrats have managed to survive without one.

For decades, Republicans have sought to claim the American flag as a symbol of their brand of patriotism, depicting it as a reflection of traditional values, a strong national defense and limited government. As a result, the flag, draped across campaign stages and fluttering in the background of political ads, has come to represent a conservative-coded definition of America — one rooted in individualism, a rugged national identity, and an emphasis on order and security.

While Democrats also embrace the flag, they have often struggled to find a symbol that encapsulates their vision of America with the same potency. In short, while the party has been able to achieve significant (if uneven) electoral success this century despite this handicap, they lack a meaningful visual signifier that is grounded in the core ideas of the country, and have allowed their opponents to define the concept of America for far too long.

The time has come for the Democratic Party to embrace a symbol that speaks to its core values of inclusivity, opportunity, and democracy. And while that may seem like a big lift at first blush, Democrats can take heart: there’s no need to invent one out of whole cloth.

Because that symbol is already standing proudly in New York Harbor.

How Republicans came to ‘own’ the flag

To understand why Democrats should turn to the Statue of Liberty, we must first examine how Republicans have effectively “owned” the American flag as a symbol of their political identity.

Since the Reagan era, the GOP has consistently utilized the flag to rally voters around a vision of strength, order and conservatism. The flag is regularly waved at Republican rallies, woven into campaign logos and merchandise, and even incorporated into the chyrons of conservative cable news networks. And while Republicans have long wrapped themselves in the flag as a visual means of staking their claim to the core ideas of the country, such as freedom and American exceptionalism, supporters of former President Donald Trump have gone even farther, using what should be a unifying national symbol to define divisive policies of exclusion, border security and “America First” nationalism.

This tactical ownership of the flag has allowed Republicans to present their version of patriotism as the only legitimate one, casting Democrats as weak or unpatriotic when they disagree and portraying dissenting voices as un-American. As a result, Democrats — particularly those who champion causes like racial justice, economic equality or environmental protection — are often depicted as less patriotic simply because their version of America demands progress and inclusion.

Why the Statue of Liberty?

But there is another beloved national icon that serves as a natural avatar for Democrats’ expansive and aspirational vision of America.

Gifted to the United States by France in 1886, the Statue of Liberty represents a different kind of America — one defined by openness, hope and the idea that all people, regardless of their origins, are deserving of freedom and opportunity. Where the American flag has come to represent images of militarism and nationalism when co-opted by more hardline factions, Lady Liberty offers a vision of the country that is rooted in the ideals of welcome, compassion and shared destiny.

Standing as a beacon of hope for immigrants arriving on American shores, the statue is inscribed with the famous words from Emma Lazarus’s poem, “The New Colossus”: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” These words embody the spirit of a nation that, at its best, seeks to uplift the downtrodden, embrace the stranger and extend opportunity to all. They reflect a democratic ethos — that liberty is not a privilege reserved for the few, but a right that belongs to all.

For Democrats, embracing the Statue of Liberty as a symbol of their party’s values can serve as a compelling counterpoint to the Republican flag-waving ethos, reflecting a broader and more inclusive vision of America. It speaks to the party’s commitment to human rights, immigration reform, social justice and the fight for equality. Where the flag may represent national strength and security, Lady Liberty stands for compassion and solidarity. She invites us to imagine an America where our diversity is our strength, where we lift each other up, and where we protect the vulnerable among us.

By adopting the Statue of Liberty as a central symbol, Democrats can frame their vision of America as a place of opportunity, generosity and shared humanity — values that resonate not just with the party’s base, but with the broader electorate as well.

A unifying vision

This idea isn’t completely new. In the 2020 Democratic primary, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren subtly invoked the Statue of Liberty through the use of “Liberty Green” as a core color in her campaign’s branding. That choice wasn’t merely an aesthetic decision; it was an intentional attempt to visually signify the ideals that Lady Liberty represents — equality, justice and the fight for the underdog, all hallmarks of Warren’s own political worldview.

Warren may have been ahead of the curve. There seems to be an emerging consensus among party leaders that Democrats need to do more to instill a more balanced definition of America in voters’ hearts and minds. In just a few months as her party’s presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris has made a concerted effort to “trespass” onto traditionally Republican territory, attempting to reclaim one of the country’s most deeply held values by centering freedom as the animating value of her campaign.

Embracing the Statue of Liberty as a central symbol of the party and the country would enable Democrats to further extend that effort beyond its linguistic limits and into the visual realm. To be clear, such an endeavor would not seek to replace or reject the American flag as a revered national symbol, but rather to offer a fuller understanding of what our nation stands for and reclaim the narrative of what it means to be patriotic — reframing freedom and democracy not as exclusive claims, but as promises to every person who calls America home or dreams of doing so.

At a time when the nation is more divided than ever, the Statue of Liberty offers a unifying alternative. She reminds us that America’s greatness comes not from building walls, but from opening doors. Democrats should embrace this powerful symbol — not just as a response to Republican flag-waving, but as an affirmative declaration of their inclusive, compassionate and forward-looking vision for the future.

Steve Pierce, a contributing writer for Deseret, is a Democratic strategist and communications consultant who advises campaigns, causes and brands on matters of message and strategy. He is a senior director at Bully Pulpit International, a communications firm based in Washington, D.C., that is working for the Harris campaign. Pierce is not professionally involved in the campaign.