People look at a Christmas window display at the Nieman Marcus downtown department store in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 26, 2007. Nieman Marcus has replaced the word “Christmas” with “holiday” in its iconic seasonal catalogue.

The luxury department store Nieman Marcus has replaced the word “Christmas” with “holiday” in its iconic seasonal catalogue, becoming the latest company to dissociate from the Christian holiday in favor of a more secular observance.

In an Oct. 16 news release, Nieman Marcus touted its “iconic fantasy gifts” and “beloved holiday book” without mentioning that the catalogue had been called the “Christmas book” ever since the first one was released in 1926. One Minneapolis CBS affiliate reported on the release of this year’s book without even noticing the change.

But after reporting by Fox and The New York Post, the news quickly spread on social media, where social conservatives are quick to suggest a boycott of companies that seem to scoff at their values. Recent boycotts of Bud Light and Target, among others, have affected profits, and made other companies, like Tractor Supply, quick to make changes when there is a risk of their customer base getting upset over policies perceived as “woke.”

It’s unclear, however, whether such a boycott would have any affect on Nieman Marcus, which is hardly a go-to brand for the typical American shopper.

The Dallas Morning News reported on a couple of items included in this year’s edition: “For that person who loves items from another era, Neiman Marcus is offering a calèche, a type of carriage, that dates back to the 18th century royal family and Spain’s King Charles III. Designed in proportion and intended for a princely child, the item carries a price tag of $1.9 million. Keep in mind that there are only a few comparable royal carriages still in existence in the Palace of Versailles.”

The catalogue also offers a Judith Leiber Couture crystal mahjong set, adored with 156 metallic hand-cut Italian tiles, and a matching jeweled handbag — for $20,000.

The Dallas Morning News noted the name change — but at the very end of the article:

“The Holiday Book is a new name for what was formerly the Christmas Book, whose name was changed in the spirit of inclusivity as it welcomes customers of all backgrounds, religions and traditions to celebrate the season, a spokesperson said.”

There’s one part of Christmas that the Dallas-based retailer has elected to retain, however: Santa. According to the company website, its “Breakfast with Santa” events will continue.

The company has not responded to the outcry about the name change as of this writing.