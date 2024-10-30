Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. Billboard has posted a list of top seasonal hits since 2010, and Carey's “All I Want for Christmas is You” has been No. 1 for 57 of the 62 weeks it has run, said Gary Trust, chart director.

I started listening to Christmas music this week. It’s not really about the change in weather, but my need to find some joy in the midst of a miserable, ugly election season. I really, really love Christmas music and would rather fill my brain with lyrics about the birth of Christ than the latest political sound bite.

Our family, divided on who we are voting for for president, has been focused on what brings us together and not on what divides us. We had our annual family Halloween party this past weekend. It was barely controlled chaos as the family dressed up, played games, ate and laughed our heads off. Several of our adult children proclaimed it the “best Halloween party ever.”

In my role as the editor of Utah Policy, I can’t really “get off” social media or not read the latest news. I can keep in mind, though, that what I read and hear on the socials is not a complete view of what’s happening in the world around me. In fact, it’s not even a “real” view.

Organizational psychologist and New York Times bestselling author Adam Grant posted a study recently on how social media distorts perceptions of norms. “Don’t let what you see on social media skew your view of humanity,” cautions Grant. Some takeaways from the study: “Online discussions are dominated by a surprisingly small, extremely vocal, and non-representative minority.” Just 3% of active users are toxic, but they generate a third of the online content. One percent of online communities launch 74% of the conflict and 0.1% of users spread 80% of fake news. Wow.

Another study shared by Grant earlier this month found that “the attitude that helps most with intense stress is not mindfulness. It’s hope.” Tami Pyfer, co-creator of the Dignity Index, shared a couple of days ago how she feels the weight of the negativity and division filling our news feeds, and acknowledged that she has to work at staying hopeful. She named three things just from the past week that have given her hope: A column in a Georgia newspaper about applying the Dignity Index, some testimonials from Dignity Index supporters, and a great story about Charlie McGee, a young man with Down Syndrome who just joined a fraternity.

Related What almost dying taught me about hope and joy

Following Pyfer’s example, here are some things that gave me glimmers of hope over the last week, (besides the family Halloween party and the Christmas music!): I am teaching a class on nonprofits at the University of Utah, and man — those students give me hope! They are energized, they are committed and they are engaged with the world around them. The future looks bright with these folks. And bonus: Some College Board data released last week shows the cost of college in the U.S. going down!

Speaking of nonprofits, there is so much hopeful news out there. Just in the last week, I learned that the basketball coach from East High has started a nonprofit to help kids in need pay for sports and other extracurricular activities, an Ogden couple is running a nonprofit to help others learn to grow their own vegetables, and I got to spend time with friends supporting a nonprofit I love, Mothers Without Borders.

I also went to my first hockey game, spent time in the glorious fall weather before the big change, and chuckled at a column on election humor. I also really enjoy “Dad jokes.” Here’s one of my new favorites: What does a vegetarian zombie say? Graiiiinnns. I laugh every time and my kids roll their eyes, making it even funnier. I also watched the latest episode of the Great British Baking show and chuckled at Andy, who couldn’t say “mousseline,” but rather “mousselini” — a baking dictator, I guess. And, I really, really have enjoyed funny dog videos. (Probably a social media distortion, but one I’m happy to engage in.)

I’ve already voted, I’ll stay updated on the news, of course, but I will also be reminding myself that hope is the antidote to despair. It feels a lot better, too.