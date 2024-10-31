The 2024 presidential election will likely be the first election decided by podcasts. We review the applications and yet another series of polls.

Former President Donald Trump was interviewed on the world’s most popular podcast, the “Joe Rogan Experience.” Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy,” a famous women’s podcast. What are the implications of these tactics in this very tight election?

Cowley: In a previous column, I said cable news is dead. This is the final nail in the coffin for millennials like me. I’m a big fan of unedited long-form podcast interviews versus strategically edited news segments. It gives you a better understanding of the person. Trump’s interview lasted three hours. Harris’ was a scant 40 minutes, the blink of an eye for this type of interview.

These two podcasts aren’t politically focused and only occasionally cover political topics. This is a novel tactic of each campaign to reach unlikely voters since both are past the point of persuasion this election. They are now hunting their most fertile honey holes to increase the turnout of likely supporters. Trump is putting his eggs in the white, millennial men’s basket, and Harris needs women to win.

Readers who may not be familiar with either podcast should understand the regular content of each show. Rogan’s podcast is bro-culture. He talks about UFC, hunting, carnivore diets, comedy, conspiracy theories, UFOs and cold plunges. “Call Her Daddy” is the most popular podcast among women, but it started with two single women comparing their sexual escapades in such graphic detail I cannot find words to describe them that the Deseret News can print. Harris ignored any standard of decency just to reach a pro-abortion rights audience.

Should Frank and I start a family-friendly podcast?

Pignanelli: “If Kamala Harris loses to Donald Trump, disaffected young men will inevitably shoulder much of the blame, for the simple reason that the children are our future and nothing is scarier than angry dudes.” — Jay Caspian Kang, The New Yorker.

Despite the often used idiom, this old dog is at least intrigued by these new tricks. More than a generation younger, Renae introduced me to the fascinating, evolving role of podcast influencers in politics.

The podcasts I frequent are the recordings of traditional roundtable programs generated on mainstream media. I vaguely knew of Joe Rogan and never heard of this “Daddy” thing until last week. Although a novelty to me, I believe the listeners of these programs could impact this presidential election.

I listened to both interviews, which could not have been more different regarding the topics discussed. However, despite the allegations of incoherency from the candidates against each other, both Trump and Harris were articulate and attracted sentiment to their positions. Rogan appeals to younger men, and Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” attracts women. This novel targeting of key independent demographics will determine election results.

For many years, I opined that the overuse of television commercials was ineffective and an insult to voters who craved essential information. While I may not understand the intricacies of podcasts, their more profound format for lengthy discussions with candidates and other public affairs leaders is a positive development.

This old dog may be unable to perform new tricks, but I admire them.

Could the podcast strategies of each presidential candidate affect Utah politics in the future?

Cowley: People don’t consume traditional media like they used to. They don’t trust it. For decades, political consultants made their fortunes brokering deals for cable TV commercials and truckloads of glossy mailers. Appearing on a podcast is free and often earns a candidate exposure to voters through a trusted platform. More importantly, they can micro-target demographics they will perform best with. Podcasts and social media have tools that track infinite data points of their listeners you can’t easily replicate with mail, robocalls, billboards or TV commercials. Podcasts and social media are proving to be a better bang for a candidate’s buck with better micro-targeting, better visibility and trust. Watch future Utah candidates adjust their campaign strategies accordingly.

Pignanelli: There are some local political podcasts. However, generating enough consistent listeners requires programming beyond politics. Utah is a fascinating, vibrant state with a unique legacy that presents opportunities for excellent podcasts (they are probably available, but this old guy hasn’t heard them). Local candidates will increasingly use such mediums as campaign tactics in upcoming elections.

A recent Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll revealed how Utahns are voting in the following races: Senate: Republican Rep. John Curtis, 55%; Democrat Caroline Gleich, 20%; undecided, 21%. The governor’s race sits at Gov. Spencer Cox, 51%, Democratic state Rep. Brian King, 21%; with 22% undecided. In the attorney general race, it shows Republican Derek Brown, 40%; Democrat Rudy Bautista, 20%; Michelle Quist, 4%; and undecided at 28%.

Cowley: It is not shocking to see Republicans leading in Utah, but what will be interesting to this political observer is which ones over- and underperform Trump.

Pignanelli: This most recent series of polls reveals that the write-in candidate Phil Lyman has no traction, suggesting only nominal results by independent candidates in all these races.

Republican Renae Cowley is a political consultant, lobbyist, social media influencer and professional rodeo athlete. Email: capitolcowgirl@gmail.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah state Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.