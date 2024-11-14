Vicki Varela, then managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism, talks to members of the media during Tourism Day at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

It’s a monumental task to follow in the footsteps of Vicki Varela, a friend and mentor; one I face every day as the new managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism.

Vicki built a career that was community-focused and driven, culminating in her work at the Utah Office of Tourism. In 2016, Vicki was named US Travel’s State Tourism Director of the Year. In 2022, she was honored as the Salt Lake Chamber’s ATHENA Award recipient. Most recently, Vicki was inducted into the 2024 Utah Tourism Hall of Fame. Vicki is also known for her prior career chapters as a Deseret News reporter, the vice president of Kennecott Land, chief of staff for Governor Michael Leavitt and assistant commissioner of higher education.

Vicki’s positivity and ability to see the big picture shaped many of Utah tourism’s greatest feats. Her vision translated into the most prosperous period in the office’s history, highlighted by initiatives like the Mighty Five®, putting Utah and our national parks on the map.

Vicki wasn’t just a clever marketer; she also led by example. She established the Red Emerald Strategic Plan, prioritizing stewardship and a community-led vision. She made it her mission to establish a $12.7 billion visitor economy that will benefit Utahns for generations to come.

During challenging times, she would inspire the industry to rally with her signature candor: “Never let a crisis go to waste.” When the pandemic stuck, she guided Utah to not only weather the storm but to come out on the other side prepared to succeed. When the federal government shut down in January 2018, Vicki led the industry, our state and the entire nation by ensuring that our national parks remained open.

We owe Vicki a debt of gratitude for not only what she contributed to our state but also how she did it. Her impact and legacy embodies Utah Life Elevated®.

Thank you, Vicki!

Natalie Randall

Managing Director, Utah Office of Tourism