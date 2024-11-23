One of the last remaining pristine natural landscapes in Salt Lake is a lovely little canyon with a paved walking trail winding along Big Cottonwood Creek at 6708 S. Big Cottonwood Rd. Markers along the way tell its colorful history.

The Old Mill stands as the focal point of the trail. The rushing river once supplied power for The Deseret News Paper Mill, a grand, impressive example of classical architecture, designed by the famous architect of The Historic Tabernacle on Temple Square, Henry Grow.

Sadly, The Old Mill as well as the natural area along the trail may soon be demolished by developers unless action is taken soon! Like the ruins of Rome, The Old Mill must be preserved and the current park expanded.

The Old Mill in its unique canyon setting is one of Utah’s last historic treasures! Together we can preserve it as a park with picnic tables, a children’s playground, a fishing pond and an outdoor amphitheater, where families and friends can come to enjoy nature in its historic setting!

Deborah Bush

Cottonwood Heights