Opinion: State school board member Natalie Cline’s actions don’t meet basic expectation for school employees

Utah Code defines using the internet with “reckless disregard” and in ways that hurt, embarrass, or threaten an individual as cyberbullying, and explicitly prohibits a school employee from engaging in such behavior (Utah Code Sections 53G-9-601 and 53G-9-602).

Yet state school board member Natalie Cline’s recent actions failed to live up to this basic expectation for school employees. Her recent online post was indeed “reckless,” undoubtedly resulting in immense emotional harm for a student about whom she made baseless implications. As a member of the board that governs all school employees in the state, that is sworn to act in the best interest of children of the state, and as a compensated public education official, Cline should be held to the same standard that is expected of all other public school employees.

The power of impeachment is not to be used rashly, but when elected officials act in violation of state statute and in ways patently dangerous towards those that they are sworn to look out for, we need to seriously consider impeachment. Anything less would be an offense to both common decency and the rule of law.

Jordan K. Mangum

Ogden

