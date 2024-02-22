Opinion: Open letter to parents from parents on explicit content in schools
Headlines about book banning continue to frame the conversation in Utah and nationally. But another underlying question rarely gets discussed: Are graphic, sexually explicit books really available in our children’s public schools?
Editors note: The following is an open letter by a group of concerned parents in Utah and elsewhere. The views expressed here are theirs alone.
Headlines about book banning continue to frame the conversation in Utah and nationally. But another underlying question rarely gets discussed: Are graphic, sexually explicit books really available in our children’s public schools?
We, the undersigned parents, grandparents and community members, have taken the time to investigate the latter question. We remain astonished by what we found. The explicit passages and images we found turned our stomachs. We expected once we disclosed this content to our principals and librarians, they would immediately realize the “oversight” and these hypersexualized materials would quickly be removed. To our surprise and dismay, many explicit books remain in Utah K-12 public schools.
Our research uncovered over 100 sexually explicit book titles rated 4 or 5, roughly the equivalent of the MPAA NC-17 movie rating, or higher. There are over 1,100 copies of these 100 sexually explicit book titles currently in Utah K-12 schools. For example, the online catalog for an elementary school in Salt Lake City School District has “Empire of Storms,” a book containing explicit descriptions of intercourse using adjectives such as — undulating, thrusting, trembling, slamming, blasting, arching, searing, releasing and groaning. This book, which is too indecent to be read in legislative or school board meetings of adults and which has been removed from five Utah school districts, was recently challenged and retained by a junior high school in Park City.
How can we know which books are explicit? Parents across the nation have spent their own time and money to develop the website booklooks.org and www.RatedBooks.org, which reviews and rates sexually explicit books in K-12 schools Ratedbooks.org provides book reports as well as the location of these materials throughout the state. With no funding or mandate, parents have stepped forward to protect their children from sexually explicit content in their children’s schools. This underscores the reason why Utah Code section 30-5a-103 states that “parents retain the fundamental rights and duty to exercise primary control over the care, supervision, upbringing, and education of their children.” This code section further establishes the “rebuttable presumption” (something to be assumed until the evidence suggests otherwise) that “parent’s decisions are in the child’s best interests.” We agree: Utah Code acknowledges parents as the experts on what is appropriate for their children.
Parents have trusted schools for many years with their child’s custodial care and education. Only recently did parents realize they needed to carefully vet the books their children were reading in classes and school libraries. Parents are accustomed to schools obtaining parental permission before exposing their children to any potentially indecent media, including PG-13 movies. Therefore, many parents wrongfully assumed their children were protected from any content above a PG-13 rating in their schools. Yet many books in school settings contain explicit sexual passages and images that violate Utah’s opt-in policy for sex education. For example, students are currently exposed to detailed instruction on various sexual acts, including with multiple partners, etc. through library and classroom books without any parental permission, warnings or preventative education on sexually transmitted diseases. This is dangerous, irresponsible, and unlawful.
Some say that sexually explicit books are “healing” for survivors of sexual abuse. Medical and mental health professionals pledge to first “do no harm” because they understand the potential harm of an improper, “one size fits all” remedy such as kidney surgery for a stomach ache. It is both unprofessional and unethical for schools to provide explicit sexual content, claiming it could help heal some of the children. First, schools have no license to heal undiagnosed mental, emotional or sexual maladies. Second, their distribution of sexualized content is indiscriminate. Schools make graphically explicit content equally available to innocents who feel shame and embarrassment, to those struggling with pornography addiction, and to those who have suffered abuse and may be triggered to the point of trauma and public embarrassment. Explicit content should not be distributed by schools to “heal.”
Even though our message is simple — x-rated content remains in Utah public schools —many focus on distracting and false arguments. Here are some examples.
False argument No. 1: You hate teachers and librarians
Nothing could be further from the truth. Our goal is to protect our children, teachers and librarians from explicit sexual content. This content is extremely harmful; it creates addictive pathways in children’s developing brains. There are explicit descriptions of sexual assault that trigger survivors and are too heavy for the innocent to carry. A plethora of research confirms that indecent and pornographic material can cause girls to be afraid of being female, and paints a negative view of sex for many who have yet to experience the blessings of healthy and committed intimacy. Librarians and media specialists often don’t have time to fully vet every book requested by teachers or students, or given to them by distributors. Parents are showing up to help by reading and rating the content. Parents, teachers and librarians can work together to make it safe for all children so they don’t unwittingly stumble upon sexually explicit content, which is prohibited from school settings by law. Nothing in the Constitution, the First Amendment, or Utah law, prevents librarians and school officials from refusing to acquire or from weeding out and protecting children from pervasively vulgar books.
False argument No. 2: You want to silence minority voices and authors
Also not true. As parents who have challenged books in Utah, we have suggested books with minority authors and characters to replace sexually explicit books so minority voices remain represented. Out of curiosity, one parent went through our list of explicit books to see if users on GoodReads had tagged books with LGBTQ, race or racism as a major or even minor theme. Less than one-third of the books had such tags. Utah sensitive materials law doesn’t mention race or sexual orientation, nor would a discreet reference to sex qualify for removal. The governing code, in 76-10-1227, states that materials containing a “description or depiction of illicit sex or sexual immorality,” which is defined as “human genitals in a state of sexual stimulation or arousal; Acts of human masturbation, sexual intercourse, or sodomy; and Fondling or other erotic touching of human genitals or pubic region” have no value for minors. This means such materials are indecent per se, they do not need to be reviewed as a whole for serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.
False argument No. 3: You are destroying freedom of speech
The First Amendment protects lawful speech, not vulgar content declared to have no value to minors. Our society already rates media, such as movies, music, video games and TV. There is no public outcry that movie ratings destroy freedom of speech, because parental guidance is publicly accepted. In a parents’ rights state such as Utah, taxpayer funded schools have no legal right to override parental discretion with criminally indecent and pornographic books.
False argument No. 4: You don’t want history taught
Many books do a thorough job of teaching history without explicit sex scenes. In fact, most books that teach history do not have explicit sex scenes.
These are some of the arguments put forth to distract from the primary parental concern that sexually explicit books are available to our children in K-12 public schools. It appears that these false arguments have arisen from a May 21, 2020, webinar by the American Library Association. The association’s legal counsel, Deborah Caldwell Stone stated, “We (need) ... sustained messaging that reframes this issue that takes it away from the idea that these are ... sexually inappropriate for minors and promote them as diverse materials and programming that are about inclusion, fairness and the protection of everybody’s right to see themselves.”
Since that webinar almost four years ago, the American Library Association has vigorously defended against the removal of sexually explicit books by giving awards, creating favored book lists, and conducting seminars on how to defend against parents seeking to protect their children from such materials. They have convinced far too many people that this issue is about the “freedom to read,” and “diversity, equity and inclusion.” Such campaigns only regurgitate the false and propagandized arguments listed above. We want our children to have the freedom to read and learn without being unwittingly assaulted by graphic, sexualized, and unlawful content. Porn is a billion dollar industry. Let’s not support it in our schools.
Our concern, as parents, grandparents and citizens, is solely to protect our children and grandchildren from sexually explicit content in K-12 public schools. Many schools and districts are relying on parental reviews and challenges to remove explicit books. Please see for yourself how sexually explicit and indecent these materials are at www.RatedBooks.org. Then, please join us in keeping our children safe by challenging these explicit books.
This op-ed has also been signed by:
Aaron Pace
Aaron Stephens
Aaron Bullen
Adam Jensen
Al & Juleen Jackson
Alecia Williams
Alena Ericksen
Alexis Ence
Allyson Fox
Amy Clark
Amy Mackey
Amy Ward
Andrea Ni
Andrea Stringfellow
Andrew and Suzette Jackson
Andy and Kellie Wheeler
Angie Martin
Angie McFarland
Anjalee Taylor
Ann Marie Kenny
Anna and Dane Jensen
Anne Marie Oborn
AnneMarie Skudlarek
April Love
April Reese
Ashley Thomas
Ashley Thomas
Ashlynn Goodrich
Aubree Argyle
Aubrey Smith
Audrey Sill
Audrey Wright
Barbara Derricott
Becky Hope
Ben Shill
Ben Shill
Ben Smith
Berean Baptist Church Ogden UT
Bernadette Brockman
Beverly Crangle
Bill Clark
Bill Marek
Bill Marshall PhD
Bob McEntee
Bobby Woods
Bonnie Ellis
Brad Hardle
Brak Carman
Braydon Eaves
Brent and Angela Tenney
Brent and Kristin Harman
Brent and Mindy Maxwell
Brent Kenney
Bret Cutler
Brian Ellis
Bridget Hill
Brigette Middleton
Brinda Slaughter
Brinlee Mackay
Bruce & Marilyn Light
Bruno De Backer
Bryan and Fayelynn McKenna
Bryon and Becca Wheeler
Bryton Nield
Cameron Hardy
Camile Jackson Morris
Cari Bartholomew
Carly Hone
Carol Ellis
Carol Virgin
Carolina Rodrigues
Carolyn Phippen
Carson Black
Cecil J Thomas
Chad Kartchner
Charlie Boykin
Chelcie Hope
Chelsea Tanner
Cheri Sparks
Christi Nield
Christina Boggess
Christina Marshall PhD
Christy Ellis
Clint Mason
Cole Kelly
Cole Townsend
Colette Pehrson
Cordel Andersen
Corinne Johnson
Courtney Sosa
Craig and Peggy Foster
Craig Black
Creed Haymond
Cullen Kepoo
Dalane Meeks England
Dan Boyack
Dana Brust
Daniel Davidson
Daniel Hill
Dave Coates
David Eaves
David Ellis
Deanne Brown
Debbie Norris
Denis Carman
Destry Griffiths
Diana Hardy
Diane Anderson
Diane Livingston
Diane Zundel
Don Guymon
Doug Knight
Dr. Jan Eyring
Elisabeth Theurer
Emily Boykin
Emily Hill
Emily Knight Green
Emily Powell
Emma Banks
Enoch Moore
Eric and Carolee Hogan
Erika Hodges
Erin Longacre
Esther Bennett
Esther Olschewski
Evelyn Downing
Gabriela Puckett
Gavin Rich
Gayle Ruzicka
Gaylynn Mauss
Gillian Wain
Gina Worthen
Greg and Nancy Wolfley
Greg Duerden
Gustavo Dutson
Guy Mackey
Hailey and Nick Foster
Hannah Eaves
Hannah Mackay
Heather and Dan Hardle
Heidi and Matt Mclelland
Helen Kepoo
Helen Robson
Henry Fox
Holly Daze
Holly Daze
Holly Sweeten
Jacob Fox
Jacob Menke
Jade Hardle
Jaime Munns
Jaime Renda
Jaime Wadman
Jake and Bree Earl
JaKell Sullivan
James and Mindy Madsen
James Phelps
Janet Lindquist
Janice Leglar
Jeanette Coats
Jeff and Heidi Reeve
Jeff and Jennifer Meyers
Jeff McClellan
Jen Brown
Jen Chamberlain
Jen Savage
Jenn Dredge
Jenn Eaves
Jenna Hartman
Jennie Rich
Jennifer Kartchner
Jeremy and Jessica Farnsworth
Jesse Cicon
Jessica and Thiago Bianco
Jodi Barney
Joe and Jackie ChuShing
Joe Kepoo
John and Taressa Earl
Jon Soldan
Jonas Rodrigues
Joseph and Isabel Stringham
Josie Abatti
Joyce Clifton Chuck Clifton
Juan Valladares
Julie Ann Curtis
Julie Behling
Julie Laub
Julie Vario
Kalin Davidson
Kami Merrill
Karen Layton
Karlan Ewell
Kathy Pratchett
Katie Ellis
Keith List
Kellie Martenson
Kelly Powell
Ken and Becky Ivory
Ken Smith
Kimberly Eaves
Kimberly Morrison
Klark Barry Ellis
Korrin Dickson
Kris Anderson
Kris Kimble
Kristen Arnold
Kristen Chevrier
Kristen McClellan
Kristi Pope
Kristin Grasteit
Kristine Black
LaJean Broberg
Larry Cerenzie
Larry Patrick
Laura Cohen Savage
Laura Liberty Bean
Lauri Clark
Leesa Davis
Leslie Anne Jeanfreau
Leslie Taylor
Lilia Allen
Linda Creswell
Linda Vaughan
Lindsey Hardy
Lindsey Johnston
Lisa Cummins
Lisa Hirschi
Lisa Snyder
Lora Nichols
Lorri and Mitchell Okerlund
Lowell Nelson
Luis and Sarah Perez
Lynette Cicon
Mallory Parsons
Marci Campbell
Marcus Carr
Margo Watson
Marianne Siler
Marilyn J Momeny
Mark Mauzy
Marlene Dombrosky
Mary Bondi
Mary Jo Greenwood
Mary Taylor
Maryanne Christiansen
Matt and Jerie Cook
Matt Fox
Megan Jay
Megan Richardson
Melanie Kirkland
Melanie Mortensen
Melissa Andersen
Melissa Moore
Mia Merrill
Michael and Louene Perry
Michael Banks
Michael Clark
Michael Greenwood
Michael Thompson
Michelle Boyack
Michelle Lee
Michelle Tanner
Michelle Thomson
Mike and Amy Stauffer
Mike and Laura Duncan
Mike Hill
Molly Webb
Monica Niles
Nadean Uigaese
Nan Williams
Nancy James
Nancy Knight
Nanette Beers
Natalie Barker
Nate and Sally Kate Jardine
Nathan Cunningham
Nicholas Willis
Nicholeen and Spencer Peck
Nicole Christoffersen
Nicole MacPherson
Nicole Olsen
Norene Bean
Olivia Olschewski
Pamela Budge
Pastor Dave Mallinak
Pastor Rod and Jeannie Hall
Paul Snyder
Paul Warburg
Penny Rawson
Peter and Camille Mauerhan
Quinn Kotter
Rachael Gull
Rachel Burress
Rachel Stringham
Raina Williams
Randall Eaves
Ray Snyder
Ray Taylor
Rebbeca Olson
Rebecca and Mark Colley
Rebecca Olson
Rebecca Streeter
Rebekah Craig
Regina Washington
Renae Willnuth
Renee Green
Renelle Smith
Rhanda Todd
Rhonda Hair
Richard Crangle
Rick and Jennifer Fullmer
Rion Gull
Robyn Barnhill
Rochelle Robinson
Roger Broberg
Romney Williams
Ron Williams
Ronald T & Patricia Jones
Ruben Santos
Ryan Woods
Sarah Johnson
Scott Ellis
Shane and Jessica Eisert
Shane and Kelly Tolbert
Shannon and Patrick Golladay
Shannon Jensen
Sharlene Knotts
Sharon Fletcher
Sharon Snyder
Shauna Mason
Shaunna Wall
Shawn and Heidi Mathis
Shelene Haymond
Sherri Pace
Sherry Peterson
Sherry Walker
Shirley Hutson
Soren Kepoo
Spencer and Kristen Flandro
Stacey Soldan
Stacie Petersen
Stefenie Olson
Stephan and Helena Kleinlein
Stephanie Grant
Steve Rawson
Steve Sparti
Steve Webber
Stuart Webb
Suzy Janic
Sylvia Andrew
Teena Horlacher
Tenna Hartman
Teresa Cutler
Terry & Tami Hirsch
Thor Grasteit
Tiffany and Shane Barker
Tiffany Skelton
Tim Roper
Tina Anderson
Tonyia Clark
Travis and Amy Allen
Trudy Bisel
Trudy Thompson
Tye Marie Reeder
Tyler and Leslie Frost
Vanessa Mendoza
Vicki Ryle
Vienna Warburg
Vince Craig
Violet Kepoo
Warrik Kepo
Wen Mei Liu Hall
Wendy Ruf
Winthrop E Jeanfreau