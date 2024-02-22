Opinion: Open letter to parents from parents on explicit content in schools

Editors note: The following is an open letter by a group of concerned parents in Utah and elsewhere. The views expressed here are theirs alone.

Headlines about book banning continue to frame the conversation in Utah and nationally. But another underlying question rarely gets discussed: Are graphic, sexually explicit books really available in our children’s public schools?

We, the undersigned parents, grandparents and community members, have taken the time to investigate the latter question. We remain astonished by what we found. The explicit passages and images we found turned our stomachs. We expected once we disclosed this content to our principals and librarians, they would immediately realize the “oversight” and these hypersexualized materials would quickly be removed. To our surprise and dismay, many explicit books remain in Utah K-12 public schools.

Our research uncovered over 100 sexually explicit book titles rated 4 or 5, roughly the equivalent of the MPAA NC-17 movie rating, or higher. There are over 1,100 copies of these 100 sexually explicit book titles currently in Utah K-12 schools. For example, the online catalog for an elementary school in Salt Lake City School District has “Empire of Storms,” a book containing explicit descriptions of intercourse using adjectives such as — undulating, thrusting, trembling, slamming, blasting, arching, searing, releasing and groaning. This book, which is too indecent to be read in legislative or school board meetings of adults and which has been removed from five Utah school districts, was recently challenged and retained by a junior high school in Park City.

How can we know which books are explicit? Parents across the nation have spent their own time and money to develop the website booklooks.org and www.RatedBooks.org, which reviews and rates sexually explicit books in K-12 schools Ratedbooks.org provides book reports as well as the location of these materials throughout the state. With no funding or mandate, parents have stepped forward to protect their children from sexually explicit content in their children’s schools. This underscores the reason why Utah Code section 30-5a-103 states that “parents retain the fundamental rights and duty to exercise primary control over the care, supervision, upbringing, and education of their children.” This code section further establishes the “rebuttable presumption” (something to be assumed until the evidence suggests otherwise) that “parent’s decisions are in the child’s best interests.” We agree: Utah Code acknowledges parents as the experts on what is appropriate for their children.

Parents have trusted schools for many years with their child’s custodial care and education. Only recently did parents realize they needed to carefully vet the books their children were reading in classes and school libraries. Parents are accustomed to schools obtaining parental permission before exposing their children to any potentially indecent media, including PG-13 movies. Therefore, many parents wrongfully assumed their children were protected from any content above a PG-13 rating in their schools. Yet many books in school settings contain explicit sexual passages and images that violate Utah’s opt-in policy for sex education. For example, students are currently exposed to detailed instruction on various sexual acts, including with multiple partners, etc. through library and classroom books without any parental permission, warnings or preventative education on sexually transmitted diseases. This is dangerous, irresponsible, and unlawful.

Some say that sexually explicit books are “healing” for survivors of sexual abuse. Medical and mental health professionals pledge to first “do no harm” because they understand the potential harm of an improper, “one size fits all” remedy such as kidney surgery for a stomach ache. It is both unprofessional and unethical for schools to provide explicit sexual content, claiming it could help heal some of the children. First, schools have no license to heal undiagnosed mental, emotional or sexual maladies. Second, their distribution of sexualized content is indiscriminate. Schools make graphically explicit content equally available to innocents who feel shame and embarrassment, to those struggling with pornography addiction, and to those who have suffered abuse and may be triggered to the point of trauma and public embarrassment. Explicit content should not be distributed by schools to “heal.”

Even though our message is simple — x-rated content remains in Utah public schools —many focus on distracting and false arguments. Here are some examples.

False argument No. 1: You hate teachers and librarians

Nothing could be further from the truth. Our goal is to protect our children, teachers and librarians from explicit sexual content. This content is extremely harmful; it creates addictive pathways in children’s developing brains. There are explicit descriptions of sexual assault that trigger survivors and are too heavy for the innocent to carry. A plethora of research confirms that indecent and pornographic material can cause girls to be afraid of being female, and paints a negative view of sex for many who have yet to experience the blessings of healthy and committed intimacy. Librarians and media specialists often don’t have time to fully vet every book requested by teachers or students, or given to them by distributors. Parents are showing up to help by reading and rating the content. Parents, teachers and librarians can work together to make it safe for all children so they don’t unwittingly stumble upon sexually explicit content, which is prohibited from school settings by law. Nothing in the Constitution, the First Amendment, or Utah law, prevents librarians and school officials from refusing to acquire or from weeding out and protecting children from pervasively vulgar books.

False argument No. 2: You want to silence minority voices and authors

Also not true. As parents who have challenged books in Utah, we have suggested books with minority authors and characters to replace sexually explicit books so minority voices remain represented. Out of curiosity, one parent went through our list of explicit books to see if users on GoodReads had tagged books with LGBTQ, race or racism as a major or even minor theme. Less than one-third of the books had such tags. Utah sensitive materials law doesn’t mention race or sexual orientation, nor would a discreet reference to sex qualify for removal. The governing code, in 76-10-1227, states that materials containing a “description or depiction of illicit sex or sexual immorality,” which is defined as “human genitals in a state of sexual stimulation or arousal; Acts of human masturbation, sexual intercourse, or sodomy; and Fondling or other erotic touching of human genitals or pubic region” have no value for minors. This means such materials are indecent per se, they do not need to be reviewed as a whole for serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.

False argument No. 3: You are destroying freedom of speech

The First Amendment protects lawful speech, not vulgar content declared to have no value to minors. Our society already rates media, such as movies, music, video games and TV. There is no public outcry that movie ratings destroy freedom of speech, because parental guidance is publicly accepted. In a parents’ rights state such as Utah, taxpayer funded schools have no legal right to override parental discretion with criminally indecent and pornographic books.

False argument No. 4: You don’t want history taught

Many books do a thorough job of teaching history without explicit sex scenes. In fact, most books that teach history do not have explicit sex scenes.

These are some of the arguments put forth to distract from the primary parental concern that sexually explicit books are available to our children in K-12 public schools. It appears that these false arguments have arisen from a May 21, 2020, webinar by the American Library Association. The association’s legal counsel, Deborah Caldwell Stone stated, “We (need) ... sustained messaging that reframes this issue that takes it away from the idea that these are ... sexually inappropriate for minors and promote them as diverse materials and programming that are about inclusion, fairness and the protection of everybody’s right to see themselves.”

Since that webinar almost four years ago, the American Library Association has vigorously defended against the removal of sexually explicit books by giving awards, creating favored book lists, and conducting seminars on how to defend against parents seeking to protect their children from such materials. They have convinced far too many people that this issue is about the “freedom to read,” and “diversity, equity and inclusion.” Such campaigns only regurgitate the false and propagandized arguments listed above. We want our children to have the freedom to read and learn without being unwittingly assaulted by graphic, sexualized, and unlawful content. Porn is a billion dollar industry. Let’s not support it in our schools.

Our concern, as parents, grandparents and citizens, is solely to protect our children and grandchildren from sexually explicit content in K-12 public schools. Many schools and districts are relying on parental reviews and challenges to remove explicit books. Please see for yourself how sexually explicit and indecent these materials are at www.RatedBooks.org. Then, please join us in keeping our children safe by challenging these explicit books.

This op-ed has also been signed by:

Aaron Pace

Aaron Stephens

Aaron Bullen

Adam Jensen

Al & Juleen Jackson

Alecia Williams

Alena Ericksen

Alexis Ence

Allyson Fox

Amy Clark

Amy Mackey

Amy Ward

Andrea Ni

Andrea Stringfellow

Andrew and Suzette Jackson

Andy and Kellie Wheeler

Angie Martin

Angie McFarland

Anjalee Taylor

Ann Marie Kenny

Anna and Dane Jensen

Anne Marie Oborn

AnneMarie Skudlarek

April Love

April Reese

Ashley Thomas

Ashley Thomas

Ashlynn Goodrich

Aubree Argyle

Aubrey Smith

Audrey Sill

Audrey Wright

Barbara Derricott

Becky Hope

Ben Shill

Ben Shill

Ben Smith

Berean Baptist Church Ogden UT

Bernadette Brockman

Beverly Crangle

Bill Clark

Bill Marek

Bill Marshall PhD

Bob McEntee

Bobby Woods

Bonnie Ellis

Brad Hardle

Brak Carman

Braydon Eaves

Brent and Angela Tenney

Brent and Kristin Harman

Brent and Mindy Maxwell

Brent Kenney

Bret Cutler

Brian Ellis

Bridget Hill

Brigette Middleton

Brinda Slaughter

Brinlee Mackay

Bruce & Marilyn Light

Bruno De Backer

Bryan and Fayelynn McKenna

Bryon and Becca Wheeler

Bryton Nield

Cameron Hardy

Camile Jackson Morris

Cari Bartholomew

Carly Hone

Carol Ellis

Carol Virgin

Carolina Rodrigues

Carolyn Phippen

Carson Black

Cecil J Thomas

Chad Kartchner

Charlie Boykin

Chelcie Hope

Chelsea Tanner

Cheri Sparks

Christi Nield

Christina Boggess

Christina Marshall PhD

Christy Ellis

Clint Mason

Cole Kelly

Cole Townsend

Colette Pehrson

Cordel Andersen

Corinne Johnson

Courtney Sosa

Craig and Peggy Foster

Craig Black

Creed Haymond

Cullen Kepoo

Dalane Meeks England

Dan Boyack

Dana Brust

Daniel Davidson

Daniel Hill

Dave Coates

David Eaves

David Ellis

Deanne Brown

Debbie Norris

Denis Carman

Destry Griffiths

Diana Hardy

Diane Anderson

Diane Livingston

Diane Zundel

Don Guymon

Doug Knight

Dr. Jan Eyring

Elisabeth Theurer

Emily Boykin

Emily Hill

Emily Knight Green

Emily Powell

Emma Banks

Enoch Moore

Eric and Carolee Hogan

Erika Hodges

Erin Longacre

Esther Bennett

Esther Olschewski

Evelyn Downing

Gabriela Puckett

Gavin Rich

Gayle Ruzicka

Gaylynn Mauss

Gillian Wain

Gina Worthen

Greg and Nancy Wolfley

Greg Duerden

Gustavo Dutson

Guy Mackey

Hailey and Nick Foster

Hannah Eaves

Hannah Mackay

Heather and Dan Hardle

Heidi and Matt Mclelland

Helen Kepoo

Helen Robson

Henry Fox

Holly Daze

Holly Daze

Holly Sweeten

Jacob Fox

Jacob Menke

Jade Hardle

Jaime Munns

Jaime Renda

Jaime Wadman

Jake and Bree Earl

JaKell Sullivan

James and Mindy Madsen

James Phelps

Janet Lindquist

Janice Leglar

Jeanette Coats

Jeff and Heidi Reeve

Jeff and Jennifer Meyers

Jeff McClellan

Jen Brown

Jen Chamberlain

Jen Savage

Jenn Dredge

Jenn Eaves

Jenna Hartman

Jennie Rich

Jennifer Kartchner

Jeremy and Jessica Farnsworth

Jesse Cicon

Jessica and Thiago Bianco

Jodi Barney

Joe and Jackie ChuShing

Joe Kepoo

John and Taressa Earl

Jon Soldan

Jonas Rodrigues

Joseph and Isabel Stringham

Josie Abatti

Joyce Clifton Chuck Clifton

Juan Valladares

Julie Ann Curtis

Julie Behling

Julie Laub

Julie Vario

Kalin Davidson

Kami Merrill

Karen Layton

Karlan Ewell

Kathy Pratchett

Katie Ellis

Keith List

Kellie Martenson

Kelly Powell

Ken and Becky Ivory

Ken Smith

Kimberly Eaves

Kimberly Morrison

Klark Barry Ellis

Korrin Dickson

Kris Anderson

Kris Kimble

Kristen Arnold

Kristen Chevrier

Kristen McClellan

Kristi Pope

Kristin Grasteit

Kristine Black

LaJean Broberg

Larry Cerenzie

Larry Patrick

Laura Cohen Savage

Laura Liberty Bean

Lauri Clark

Leesa Davis

Leslie Anne Jeanfreau

Leslie Taylor

Lilia Allen

Linda Creswell

Linda Vaughan

Lindsey Hardy

Lindsey Johnston

Lisa Cummins

Lisa Hirschi

Lisa Snyder

Lora Nichols

Lorri and Mitchell Okerlund

Lowell Nelson

Luis and Sarah Perez

Lynette Cicon

Mallory Parsons

Marci Campbell

Marcus Carr

Margo Watson

Marianne Siler

Marilyn J Momeny

Mark Mauzy

Marlene Dombrosky

Mary Bondi

Mary Jo Greenwood

Mary Taylor

Maryanne Christiansen

Matt and Jerie Cook

Matt Fox

Megan Jay

Megan Richardson

Melanie Kirkland

Melanie Mortensen

Melissa Andersen

Melissa Moore

Mia Merrill

Michael and Louene Perry

Michael Banks

Michael Clark

Michael Greenwood

Michael Thompson

Michelle Boyack

Michelle Lee

Michelle Tanner

Michelle Thomson

Mike and Amy Stauffer

Mike and Laura Duncan

Mike Hill

Molly Webb

Monica Niles

Nadean Uigaese

Nan Williams

Nancy James

Nancy Knight

Nanette Beers

Natalie Barker

Nate and Sally Kate Jardine

Nathan Cunningham

Nicholas Willis

Nicholeen and Spencer Peck

Nicole Christoffersen

Nicole MacPherson

Nicole Olsen

Norene Bean

Olivia Olschewski

Pamela Budge

Pastor Dave Mallinak

Pastor Rod and Jeannie Hall

Paul Snyder

Paul Warburg

Penny Rawson

Peter and Camille Mauerhan

Quinn Kotter

Rachael Gull

Rachel Burress

Rachel Stringham

Raina Williams

Randall Eaves

Ray Snyder

Ray Taylor

Rebbeca Olson

Rebecca and Mark Colley

Rebecca Olson

Rebecca Streeter

Rebekah Craig

Regina Washington

Renae Willnuth

Renee Green

Renelle Smith

Rhanda Todd

Rhonda Hair

Richard Crangle

Rick and Jennifer Fullmer

Rion Gull

Robyn Barnhill

Rochelle Robinson

Roger Broberg

Romney Williams

Ron Williams

Ronald T & Patricia Jones

Ruben Santos

Ryan Woods

Sarah Johnson

Scott Ellis

Shane and Jessica Eisert

Shane and Kelly Tolbert

Shannon and Patrick Golladay

Shannon Jensen

Sharlene Knotts

Sharon Fletcher

Sharon Snyder

Shauna Mason

Shaunna Wall

Shawn and Heidi Mathis

Shelene Haymond

Sherri Pace

Sherry Peterson

Sherry Walker

Shirley Hutson

Soren Kepoo

Spencer and Kristen Flandro

Stacey Soldan

Stacie Petersen

Stefenie Olson

Stephan and Helena Kleinlein

Stephanie Grant

Steve Rawson

Steve Sparti

Steve Webber

Stuart Webb

Suzy Janic

Sylvia Andrew

Teena Horlacher

Tenna Hartman

Teresa Cutler

Terry & Tami Hirsch

Thor Grasteit

Tiffany and Shane Barker

Tiffany Skelton

Tim Roper

Tina Anderson

Tonyia Clark

Travis and Amy Allen

Trudy Bisel

Trudy Thompson

Tye Marie Reeder

Tyler and Leslie Frost

Vanessa Mendoza

Vicki Ryle

Vienna Warburg

Vince Craig

Violet Kepoo

Warrik Kepo

Wen Mei Liu Hall

Wendy Ruf

Winthrop E Jeanfreau