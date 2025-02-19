An unprecedented level of activity in Washington, D.C., combined with the usual intensity of a legislative session, creates interesting questions many ponder.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created by President Donald Trump, has sparked both controversy and admiration for its efforts to streamline federal operations. Does Utah need its own version of DOGE?

COWLEY: In stark contrast to the federal government, the Utah Legislature is constitutionally mandated to balance the budget. Competition between funding requests over a finite amount of money forces the Legislature to make tough decisions. The mere vetting process to allocate these precious dollars helps curtail wasteful spending.

The Legislature is occasionally forced to cut costs in lean budget years. They also regularly look for ways to increase efficiencies in current allocations. For various reasons, the Legislature is directing higher ed to reallocate 10% of their budgets, cutting waste and improving outcomes.

Not only do Utah leaders run the most efficiently managed state in the nation, but they have also wisely socked money away in a rainy day fund. Responsible spending and judicious saving is a novel concept in government, but a necessity for families and businesses.

California or Chicago could probably use a DOGE. Better yet, they should just adopt the “Utah way” of responsibly managing taxpayers’ money.

PIGNANELLI: “It’s not the most powerful animal that survives. It’s the most efficient.” — Georges St-Pierre

Utah has a very active version of the DOGE. It comprises 104 members from both parties, who have analyzed state government operations and finances for many decades. I was proud to serve on this entity.

I am, of course, referring to the Utah Legislature.

As a former lawmaker and a lobbyist, I can unequivocally state that this entity has aggressively scrutinized the functions of state government and its various affiliated agencies. No corner of operations was ignored. The most recent focus of legislators is, of course, higher education. Furthermore, these officials ensured that the budget was balanced, reserves were robust, and the bond rating was strong.

The federal government and the new administration could learn much about how Utah conducts these critical activities. Consistent review, and just not automatic funding, is the hallmark of what is done at the State Capitol. The big difference between the Legislature and the DOGE is the approach. Utah officials are much nicer when applying the cuts.

The security of elections remains an issue. Should Utah abandon or reform the current mail-in ballot process?

COWLEY: The postal faux pas in the CD4 race was unacceptable and reason enough to make adjustments to Utah’s election laws. Over a thousand otherwise legal ballots were not counted because they were routed through Las Vegas, missing the Election Day deadline. It’s not shocking that it was a branch of the federal government that committed this egregious error. Maybe while the Legislature is looking to take over management of our federally controlled lands, they should also explore a takeover as more efficient letter carriers.

One reform that wouldn’t cost a dime while weeding out fraudulent ballots is producing complete voter rolls and eliminating protected voter designations.

Audits show there are areas for improvement, but I’m not sure it warrants wholesale changes to the current process. Requiring voters to show identification when they drop off ballots would inarguably increase election security, but it would also increase wait times and personnel costs while decreasing dropbox locations.

I am a big proponent of vote by mail. It has a tremendous impact on increasing voter turnout in municipal elections. In some areas, it DOUBLES turnout.

We live in an on-demand world motivated by convenience. Voters enjoy having weeks to research candidates and ballot measures from the comfort of their kitchen tables while donning bathrobes. Give me fuzzy slipper voting or give me death!

PIGNANELLI: Critics of voting by mail are loud. However, polls consistently indicate that most Utahns enjoy the benefits of mail-in balloting. Furthermore, while there may be some security breaches, these also occurred when the traditional Election Day process was in place.

But some reforms are needed. Annoying procrastinators like me should have a deadline of several days before Election Day to get the ballot in, which would make it easier for clerks to collect. The mail-in balloting has increased voter participation and encouraged deliberation before casting ballots. These are substantial advantages that should not be just easily dismissed.

The Utah Legislature hit the midway mark last week. Revised revenue projections will be released this week. Thus, what items will likely dominate discussions among lawmakers?

COWLEY: Governor Cox officially signed the collective bargaining bill, putting an end to the most divisive debate yet this session. Up next in the hot seat will be changes to the “Utah Fits All Scholarship” and what I will be watching most closely: several bills that significantly pare back Utah’s open government laws.

PIGNANELLI: The revenue projections will set the tone for the remaining weeks of the session. If there are additional pennies, many groups will fight to collect them. But observers of the process should understand that this is normal and that the prior surpluses were extraordinary.

Legislative plans will be finalized, especially regarding tax cuts, energy promotion and higher education.