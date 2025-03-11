Signage, including the U.S. Nuclear Nexus logo, is displayed during The Advanced Reactors Summit XII and Technology Trailblazers Showcase held by the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

Utah is booming . We had the third-fastest growing economy of any state over the last five years, and the population continues to increase .

But a booming economy means greater demand for energy and the very real threat of higher prices. Utah needs a lot more energy — and we need it quickly. The best way to meet this rising demand is to invest in nuclear energy. That is why we need more leaders in our state to step up and join the movement to do just that.

When it comes to leading-edge technology, this is the place. Artificial intelligence data centers are bringing jobs and opportunity to Utah, enabling Utahns to play a leading role in strengthening America’s national security. As Senate President Stuart Adams puts it: “The country that controls AI will control the world.” America must win the AI race, which means Utah must continue to make advances in AI.

But the energy cost of AI is staggering. Each data center requires several gigawatts of energy — enough to power millions of homes . The entire state of Utah currently runs on just four gigawatts.

The good news is that Utah’s elected officials recognize this need and are taking action. Gov. Spencer Cox launched Operation Gigawatt to double Utah’s energy production in a decade. Adams wants to triple it by 2050.

Such a dramatic increase in energy production is an enormously difficult task. But a growing number of leaders recognize that Utah can meet this challenge if we invest in nuclear energy.

Cox and Republican leadership in the state Legislature have proposed the innovative solution of using small modular reactors (SMRs) to power our data centers — something that has never been done in America. SMRs have about one-third the capacity of a modern nuclear plant, but they take up far less space and are much cheaper and easier to build.

SMR opponents have raised concerns over the safety of nuclear energy. High-profile disasters from nearly a half-century ago still linger on the minds of those who grew up in an era of anti-nuclear activism. But nuclear technology has made incredible strides over the last four decades. Thanks to advanced reactor designs, passive safety systems and other innovations, today’s nuclear power is the safest form of energy we have.

Nuclear is also the most reliable energy known to man by far. A nuclear-powered grid would mean no rolling blackouts, no dirty smokestacks polluting our air and our kids’ lungs, and, of course, lower energy prices, even as Utah’s economy and tech sector continue to grow.

As our new United States Sen. John Curtis has put it, “Nuclear power is a critical component of our clean energy future. Its ability to generate large amounts of electricity with minimal greenhouse gas emissions makes it an invaluable part of our energy grid.”

There is no time to waste: China is neck and neck with us on AI technology and beating us on nuclear energy. China made the world’s first commercial SMR and plans to build 150 new nuclear reactors in the next decade.

Because of the economic and national security implications of falling behind in this energy race, President Donald Trump, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and others in Washington are moving aggressively to reform federal energy permitting policies so that we can catch up. This gives Utah a historic opportunity to take a leading role in nuclear energy — just as we play a leading role in AI.

Utah has always been a state of early adopters, and as with most technologies, there are substantial benefits to being the first to market. Because of its location and existing energy infrastructure, Utah is uniquely poised to lead on next-generation nuclear, and the sooner we adopt this new technology, the more of a boost it will be to Utah’s economy and quality of life for Utahns.

The state Legislature realizes this, which is why they have moved quickly this year to advance major legislation to create a Nuclear Energy Consortium and a Utah Energy Council to designate specific zones for SMRs.

By embracing nuclear energy, Utah can secure its place as a leader in both technological innovation and energy independence. With swift action, we can ensure affordable, reliable and clean energy for generations to come — powering our homes, businesses and critical industries while strengthening America’s national security. Thank you to our state Legislature, Gov. Cox and Sen. Curtis for their ongoing efforts to make this vision a reality.