A few weeks after Utah Tech Week, I am still thinking about how quickly it has become one of the most important events for entrepreneurs and startups in the state. More than just a conference, this annual gathering is a catalyst for innovation, providing founders, startups, investors and industry leaders with the tools, connections and insights needed to take their businesses to the next level. At the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO), we are impressed and proud of the way that Utah Tech Week solidifies Utah as the top startup state and fuels the next generation of entrepreneurs.

A hub for startup success

Utah’s startup ecosystem has been growing at an incredible pace, and Utah Tech Week plays a vital role in accelerating that momentum. From keynote speeches by industry veterans to panel discussions on emerging trends, the event offers invaluable knowledge-sharing opportunities. Entrepreneurs have access to the latest insights on fundraising, product development and scaling strategies, all tailored to the unique challenges and advantages of doing business in Utah.

One standout event during Utah Tech Week is the pitch competition, proudly sponsored by Startup State Initiative and GOEO, which has gained recognition as a financial launchpad for promising startups. This year’s competition showcased groundbreaking ideas, with participants securing significant attention from investors, both locally and from across the country. Winning startups, like this year’s winner, Spencer Taylor at Medicaidsoft, see immediate traction, securing new investment and positioning themselves for rapid growth.

A launchpad for connections

One of the most powerful aspects of Utah Tech Week is its ability to bring together like-minded individuals who are passionate about innovation. Whether it’s through structured networking events, pitch competitions or informal meetups, attendees have the chance to connect with potential co-founders, investors and mentors who can help shape their entrepreneurial journey.

The event also helps foster relationships between early-stage startups and venture capitalists eager to invest in Utah’s growing market. Access to capital is a crucial factor in a startup’s success, and Utah Tech Week serves as a bridge between groundbreaking ideas and the funding needed to bring them to life. Investors from both coasts have increasingly recognized the value of Utah’s ecosystem, making the event a key moment for deal-making and strategic growth. At this year’s events, over 200 venture capitalists were in attendance, with at least 90 coming from out of state. With increasing national attention on Utah Tech Week comes more opportunities for local startups and entrepreneurs to build the connections they need for success.

Showcasing Utah’s entrepreneurial spirit

Utah Tech Week not only benefits those attending but also helps showcase Utah’s thriving business environment on a national stage. The event highlights success stories of startups that have grown into major players, reinforcing Utah’s reputation as a state that welcomes and supports entrepreneurs.

Each of the events during the week highlights the state’s startup progress and actively contributes to it. The event energizes the local startup scene, helping founders gain exposure, build critical relationships and attract investors. The excitement and engagement from the pitch competition exemplify the momentum Utah’s startup ecosystem is generating — momentum that is likely to keep growing as more entrepreneurs and investors recognize the potential here.

Trent Mano, co-founder of Utah Tech Week and a key figure in Utah’s startup community, says it best: “Utah Tech Week is unique because it’s made by Utah’s startup scene for the startup scene. It’s a grassroots celebration with over 250 free-to-attend and free-to-host events for our whole community. There’s no barriers to entry, and everyone can find something that is beneficial to them, regardless of where they’re at in their career.”

Emphasizing his point, Mano feels Utah’s startup community “is collaborative and welcoming, and Utah Tech Week is a vibrant week of connecting, building and launching.”

With a combination of thought leadership, mentorship and community-driven support, Utah Tech Week is proving that startup success isn’t confined to traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley. For anyone looking to launch, fund or grow a business, Utah Tech Week is a valuable stop on the entrepreneurial journey.

While we wait for next year’s Utah Tech Week, there are still many resources in Utah that can propel startups to the next level. Each month, the Startup State Initiative will be holding Get Started: A Business Idea Challenge to help founders get funding to start or advance their businesses. For more resources on starting your own business, visit startup.utah.gov.