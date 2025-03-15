Supporters cheers the United States Agency for International Development workers, as they carry their personal belongings after retrieving them from USAID's headquarters in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

As an active Utah voter and a concerned citizen, I am alarmed by the recent efforts to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This move endangers our state’s economic vitality, educational advancements and moral leadership in global aid.

In 2023, Brigham Young University received $2 million from USAID to develop clean water solutions in developing countries. The sudden suspension of USAID funding threatens these humanitarian projects and undermines our state’s legacy of service and innovation.

Utah’s economy thrives on international trade, with exports totaling $17 billion in 2023. USAID’s initiatives have opened markets for Utah businesses, particularly in the technology and agriculture sectors. Suddenly stopping these programs jeopardizes our global partnerships, potentially leading to economic downturns and job losses in Utah.

USAID has also been pivotal in supporting health research at the University of Utah, including a $3.2 million grant in 2023 for infectious disease studies. The dismantling of this agency puts such important research at risk, affecting public health outcomes locally and globally.

I call upon our elected members of the Senate and House to defend USAID’s funding and operations. Upholding this agency is essential for maintaining Utah’s economic growth, academic excellence, and our commitment to humanitarian aid. My vote in the next election will directly reflect your response to this issue.

Joanne Slotnik

Salt Lake City