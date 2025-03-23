Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a rally and Pride Glow March from the Capitol toward the Salt Lake City main library on Friday, June 3, 2022.

As a gay Utahn of faith, my own faith is rooted in the firm belief that all people, regardless of their background, are God’s children. This guiding principle drives me to fight for equal treatment for all and call out injustice. I see a profound disconnect between this vision and what the Utah Legislature has done over the last few years with a rollback in LGBTQ rights.

Don’t be mistaken: I am grateful for the Utah Compromise that has protected my own rights in employment and housing. In our current political environment, however, watching Utah legislative leaders celebrate a law passed 10 years ago rings hollow.

LGBTQ Utahns are on the defensive every day in this state. The Legislature has imposed heavy-handed restrictions on pride flags in public spaces. There are still no protections for LGBTQ people in public accommodations. Our right to marriage in Utah hinges on a Supreme Court decision.

Equal protection under the law requires constant struggle. Legislators shouldn’t rest on their laurels from 10 years ago and expect LGBTQ Utahns like me pushing for what my faith calls to do: ensure that all are treated with dignity and respect in all aspects of the law.

Jacob Newman

Millcreek