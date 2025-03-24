A marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow on May 20, 2019, in Gardena, Calif.

Were the 24 states that legalized recreational marijuana during the last decade or so too hasty? Did they fail to consider the long-term consequences and the changing nature of the drug?

Just as importantly, should such a decision have been left up to voters in the first place?

Those questions may seem unfair. There were voices in the past warning about adding a new mind-altering substance to the list of legal substances, but hindsight is always clearer than foresight.

Now, however, with evidence mounting, it’s clearly time to revisit the issue. It may be unrealistic to expect the states that legalized recreational use to completely reverse course, but it should not be unrealistic to demand some changes.

Public health alarms

Public health experts are raising alarms.

The latest concern comes from two studies that show regular cannabis users are much more likely to suffer heart attacks than people who don’t use the drug. This was true even among relatively young and otherwise healthy adults.

A report on news-medical.net said one study was published in JACC Advances and the other will be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session.

The first studied 4.6 million people retroactively, while the other was an analysis of 12 studies previously published.

The first concluded that marijuana use is on the rise in the U.S., but particularly in places where it is now legal. Users younger than 50 were found to be more than six times more likely to suffer a heart attack than non-users. The second study found a 50% increased risk.

This comes on the heels of a New York Times report in January that cited a survey showing almost 18 million Americans today report using marijuana either daily or almost daily, which it said is “more than the number drinking alcohol that often.”

Addiction, psychosis ...

A Times report last October said, “A growing number are enduring addiction, psychosis and other harms.”

This is because the marijuana products being sold are far more potent than in years past.

Years ago, the typical THC level of marijuana (tetrahydrocannabinol, the compound that makes users high) equaled less than 5%. Today, the Times said, “Cannabis vapes, infused pre-rolled joints and high-intensity THC beverages now line dispensary shelves. And many businesses sell concentrates, some promoting nearly 100% THC, in the form of waxes, liquids and crystalline ‘diamonds’ — products that have gone from niche to mainstream.”

Growers are looking for ways to breed more potent plants and products. Sellers say this is where the money is.

Heightened anxiety

Writing for Harvard Public Health , Master of Public Health student John Wilson said “marijuana’s evolution has outpaced our regulatory systems.” People often claim marijuana reduces anxiety, but regularly smoking or otherwise ingesting high-potency varieties of the drug has the opposite effect.

“It’s the public health equivalent of throwing water on a grease fire — good intentions gone horribly wrong,” he wrote. “This misalignment leaves consumers, especially young adults, vulnerable to its unintended consequences.

“And yet, marketing strategies, particularly on social media, glamorize these high-strength options, targeting younger consumers.”

The Times found most of the 20 largest brands making unproven claims about health benefits, “potentially violating federal and state regulations.”

More research?

The Biden White House started the process of rescheduling marijuana from a Schedule I drug, with strict rules against research, to Schedule III. That would allow for more research and federal regulation.

As a Schedule I drug, marijuana remains illegal on the federal level, despite being legal in several states.

It’s unclear whether the Trump administration is committed to carrying out this rescheduling, but Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sent some positive signals .

Wilson suggests standardized labeling that clearly posts the potency of the drug.

The label should also spell out potential risks and side effects, similar to what exists now on tobacco cigarettes. The National Cannabis Industry Association has already proposed something similar, clearly because it would be in its own interests.

Also, the federal government should set limits on the potency of marijuana offered for sale.

The beauty of democracy is that laws can change and adapt as new information is presented. Last year, voters in Florida, North Dakota and South Dakota defeated ballot measures to legalize adult-use marijuana.

Clearly, unregulated market forces, including competition from the still-illegal sellers of the drug, have led to a destructive cycle. The Wild West days of mostly unregulated legal marijuana use must come to an end before more credible studies linking it to a variety of health problems begin to pile up.