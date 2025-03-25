The risks of measles are very real and the need for action is urgent. Measles is a highly contagious disease that poses a serious threat to our health, particularly for children and pregnant women. It has the potential to lead to hospitalization and, most tragically, death.

In 2025 alone, 378 cases of measles have been reported across 18 jurisdictions. Alarmingly, 20% of these cases resulted in hospitalization, with children facing the highest rates of pneumonia and serious complications like encephalitis, hearing loss and blindness. Additionally, there has been one confirmed death. These statistics are a stark reminder that the risks associated with measles are very real.

While Utah has not yet seen any confirmed cases of measles this year, we are not safe. Measles is so contagious that it can spread rapidly, and nine out of 10 unvaccinated individuals who come into contact with the virus will become infected. Infants under 15 months of age are particularly vulnerable, as they are too young to receive the vaccine and are completely unprotected.

Community immunity — how you can prevent the spread of measles

To protect our communities and prevent the spread of measles, at least 95% of the population needs to be vaccinated to maintain community immunity. This threshold is crucial because measles is one of the most contagious diseases, capable of spreading through the air and lingering in a room for up to two hours after an infected person leaves.

Yet in Utah, only 90% of 2-year-olds have received the recommended two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. This leaves a dangerous gap in our community’s protection, increasing the risk of outbreaks.

When vaccination rates drop, measles can spread rapidly, putting vulnerable individuals — including infants too young to be vaccinated, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems — at the greatest risk. Without strong community immunity, these individuals rely on the rest of us to help shield them from a disease that can cause severe complications like pneumonia, brain swelling, lifelong disability and even death.

Preventing measles is simple, safe and effective. The MMR vaccine is safe and 97% effective when administered in two doses. The risks of severe illness, hospitalization, death or lifelong complications like hearing loss or blindness far outweigh the generally mild side effects some people experience following vaccination. If you were born after 1957, it’s important to confirm your immunity with a healthcare provider. If you’re unsure of your vaccination status, getting a shot is a quick and easy way to protect not only yourself but also young children, pregnant women and the broader community.

Parents, take a moment to double-check your children’s vaccination records. Ensure they have received at least two doses of the MMR vaccine, as recommended. By doing so, you’re not only safeguarding their health but also playing a vital role in protecting those who cannot be vaccinated, such as infants, pregnant women and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The time to act is now. Measles is a preventable disease, but stopping its spread requires collective responsibility. It’s in our hands to protect our community, our children and our most vulnerable neighbors. Let’s do our part — get vaccinated, encourage others to do the same and ensure that measles remains a disease of the past.

Caitlyn Jasumback, MSPH

Teresa Garrett, DNP, RN, PHNA-BC

Carrie Butler, MPH, MPP

William Cosgrove, M.D.

Christopher Jones, M.D.

Chantel Sloan-Aagard, Ph.D.