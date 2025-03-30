On behalf of the communities within the Woods Cross Quiet Zone, we offer our deepest appreciation to our Utah senators, representatives, state legislators, city leaders, businesses and the many individuals who invested their time and effort to reinstate the quiet zone.

Facing the prospect of two years of significant community disruption, our representatives demonstrated exceptional dedication to finding a solution. Senator John Curtis’s direct engagement with the CEO of Union Pacific, Congresswoman Celeste Maloy’s advocacy with the Federal Railroad Administration and Speaker Mike Schultz’s leadership with state railway officials were pivotal to reinstate the quiet zone. The combined advocacy of our entire delegation, moving forward with one voice, was decisive in bringing this issue to a successful conclusion.

We are profoundly grateful to Sens. Mike Lee and John Curtis; Reps. Blake Moore, Burgess Owens, Celeste Maloy and Mike Kennedy; and Speaker Schultz for their public service, their commitment to addressing our citizens’ needs and their timely intervention.

Sincerely,

Mayor Kendalyn Harris, Bountiful City

Mayor Clark Wilkinson, Centerville City

Mayor Brandon Stanger, Clinton City

Mayor Mark Shepherd, Clearfield City

Mayor Brett Anderson, Farmington City

Mayor Tamara Tran, Kaysville City

Mayor Joy Petro, Layton City

Mayor Brian Horrocks, North Salt Lake City

Mayor Benjamin Nadolski, Ogden City

Mayor Robert Dandoy, Roy City

Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake City

Mayor Scott Wiggill, Sunset City

Mayor Kenneth Romney, West Bountiful City

Mayor Ryan Westergard, Woods Cross City