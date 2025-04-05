As a member of the disabled community and current high school student, the increasing problem of the special education department within Salt Lake City schools needs to be addressed.

I’m a student at East High School. I have cerebral palsy and have dealt with special education my whole life. I’m working on a school project trying to bring awareness to the cuts that are being placed on the special education sector and laws like Utah HB347. This law restricts my ability to fight for my own individual plan. These cuts will directly affect students. These plans give accommodation to students with disabilities and allow them to get their education.

We want to bring awareness to this topic. After interviewing students around my school, I found that students didn’t know what an IEP or 504 plan was, and yet they all felt that these plans were crucial and that cutting funding for the education department was wrong. I get my education through my IEP plan and know how crucial it is for me and my peers. These cuts will affect so many others like me and people need to know and be informed.

Drake Becker

Salt Lake City