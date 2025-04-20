With all the political topics of the day seizing headlines, it is important that we as a nation learn to walk and chew gum at the same time by also addressing the day-to-day challenges Americans face. In this case, as it pertains to the health of our young people, we might need to walk and chew nicotine gum.

Nationally, more than 1.6 million middle and high schoolers use e-cigarettes or vapes, and almost 90% of them use flavored products. While Utah’s youth smoking rate remains the lowest rate in the nation, roughly 13,000 Utah kids are reported to use e-cigarettes. The rise of e-cigarettes and vapes is eroding decades of progress in keeping kids from using tobacco products, despite public awareness and education efforts from our state health department.

One major cause of the problem is that e-cigarette companies continue to flood the market with flavored products that are clearly designed to appeal to kids as well as adults. With kid-friendly flavors like cotton candy, sour splash and berry blast, it is easy to see why these products have become so appealing to our youth. Some of the latest vape products even have built-in video games and smartphone-like features, allowing kids to play video games, send messages and use social media from their vape. This effective marketing strategy of addictive products is particularly concerning when you consider the amount of nicotine in these products, with some of today’s vapes containing more nicotine than 200 cigarettes. With historic rates of youth anxiety and depression, it is important that we work to prevent vaping from becoming a go-to coping mechanism for these individuals who are already struggling.

Perhaps the most surprising fact in regard to vaping and e-cigarettes is that many of these products on the market are already illegal. Only 34 e-cigarettes, most of which are tobacco-flavored, have been authorized for sale by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is time our leaders work to enforce existing laws and not allow these products to be sold illegally.

Fortunately, our own Congresswoman Celeste Maloy and her colleagues are working to lead from the front on this issue. As the co-chair of the bi-partisan Congressional Caucus to End Youth Vaping, she has highlighted the alarming use of these addictive products.

At the end of the day, e-cigarette companies have a clear strategy for targeting youth: lure them with fun, kid-friendly flavors and addict them with massive amounts of nicotine. As a result, too many kids are getting severely addicted and upending their lives and education. To protect our kids, we need the FDA and other agencies to step up their enforcement efforts and clear the market of illegal e-cigarettes.

With the major challenges our country is facing, addressing youth vaping can be a straightforward win that will improve public health for the better. I encourage Rep. Maloy to continue this important work, and urge Dr. Marty Makary, the new commissioner of the FDA, and other leaders to join her in this effort.