Seagulls rest on the beach at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The crisis facing our Great Salt Lake is well known. Not so well known, though, is what individual residents can do to restore it. A new answer to the crisis could include you.

You are invited to join others who want to save our irreplaceable Great Salt Lake, as individuals and organizations unite in Earth Day events. Communities of faith all across the valley have themed Earth Day (Tuesday, April 22), as a day — even the whole week — of “Giving to the Lake.”

They are urging their members (along with every resident who cares about the lake) to devote one thing to help solve the crisis. Some are going without food and donating the cost of those meals to an environmental organization. Others will devote hours of service, be water-wise for that day or week, or contact legislators.

Of course, their hope is that single efforts recur and become continuous. Organizers are committed to making that happen.

For half a century, Earth Day has involved people in caring for the planet some way, usually in a local effort, such as clean-up projects.

“Our local crisis is calling us this year,” says Ben Abbott, ecologist and founder of Grow the Flow (GTF), a community initiative to save the Great Salt Lake (GSL). “The lake needs our attention like never before. And small efforts by many people are making a difference.”

Participants also include environmental groups such as GSL Interfaith Action Coalition, Friends of GSL, GSL Watershed Enhancement Trust, GSL Audubon, Grow the Flow and its partner FastForward for the Planet.

“Saline lakes like ours are in danger all over the world,” says Abbott, “and some are beyond recovery. We are fortunate we can still, if we act quickly, replenish (the) Great Salt Lake before we lose it. Because if we lose it, the consequences will change life here immeasurably.”

Inviting people to forego meals and donate the amount of the meal to worthy environmental causes is the vision behind FastForward for the Planet. “It’s a spiritual notion,” explains founder Bob Rees. “Some people fast regularly, such as Christians during Lent, Muslims at Ramadan, Jews for Yom Kippur, or Latter-day Saints, who fast monthly. And now intermittent fasting has become a common secular practice.” He adds, “But if fasting doesn’t appeal, you can participate by donating to the Lake through Grow the Flow or any of these organizations.”

According to Rees’ calculations, a donation of just $10 a month by even 5% of the nearly 3 million people living in proximity to the lake would generate $18 million toward replenishing it.

The shrinking lake already endangers the health of people, plants, animals, our economy and all living things. We face an imminent risk that cannot be ignored. So, as residents ask what they can do about it, here is a group of thoughtful people taking action. Traditionally, religions have been institutions of hope, and this interfaith invitation extends to residents of any belief — or none — to unite in sacrificing something for the lake.

Becky Burrage of Holladay United Church of Christ says their congregation will be removing grass on Earth Day, preparing for a xeriscaping project at their chapel. Many groups and individuals will be conserving water on their properties by obtaining state rebates for conversion to water-wise landscaping.

Likewise, Joan Gregory reports that the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake City will celebrate their “donation to the GSL Watershed Enhancement Trust as well as committing to take further action to get water to the Lake.” Even their youth are engaged, focusing on “ethical consumption,” including ethical eating and taking great care to conserve water.

Through collective actions like these, you can participate in assuring that Utah becomes the first state to save a saline lake. You could help avert the peril facing us and rescue our dying lake, preserving its countless benefits.