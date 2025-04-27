Utah has long been celebrated as a premier state for business ventures. However, the narrative often overlooks the pivotal role of women in driving this success. Their entrepreneurial spirit and leadership undeniably contribute to Utah’s economic dynamism and resilience. While progress has been made, a concerted effort is needed to address persistent disparities and fully unlock the potential of women in the state’s business sector.

Acknowledging strengths and addressing challenges

Despite Utah’s favorable business climate, it consistently ranks low in national studies regarding women’s equality, particularly in areas like income and representation in executive positions (e.g., WalletHub’s 2025 Best and Worst States for Women’s Equality and the USU Utah Women & Leadership Project’s 2021 Women’s Equality in Utah). This disparity underscores the need for targeted interventions to ensure equitable opportunities for women.

Conversely, Utah’s growth of women-owned businesses is a testament to the state’s evolving support structure. Data from the U.S. Small Business Administration reveals that women own over 44% of Utah’s small businesses. Notably, the state has witnessed a remarkable 77% surge in women-owned firms over the past two decades, a growth rate second only to Nevada. This significant increase highlights the state’s growing economic influence of female entrepreneurs.

Key resources and initiatives driving progress

Several Utah organizations are instrumental in fostering a supportive environment for women in business.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity’s (GOEO) Startup State Initiative plays a crucial role by providing resources, mentorship and funding opportunities that address barriers disproportionately affecting women, such as access to capital and networking. Furthermore, the office’s 100 Utah Companies Championing Women initiative recognizes and encourages businesses to adopt policies that promote gender diversity and support women’s advancement, including family-friendly practices and programs designed to improve recruitment, retention and leadership opportunities. (The 100 Companies initiative is a partnership with USU’s Utah Women and Leadership Project and the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs.)

The Women’s Business Center of Utah (WBCUtah) has achieved significant milestones, assisting in launching 292 new companies in 2024 alone, engaging with clients across a vast majority of Utah’s counties, and serving over 1,500 business owners. These efforts have created over 1,300 jobs and generated over $160 million in revenue statewide, demonstrating the tangible impact of targeted support. Last month, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced WBCUtah as one of its 2025 Women’s Business Center of Excellence award recipients.

Further contributing to this momentum is the Utah Women’s Leadership Institute’s (WLI) ElevateHER Challenge, which encourages organizations to increase the impact of women’s leadership. This initiative prompts companies to commit to measurable actions, such as increasing the number of women in senior leadership, improving retention rates, and addressing pay disparities. By fostering a culture that values and promotes women, the ElevateHER Challenge is critical in shifting Utah’s business landscape towards more significant gender equity.

Strategic recommendations for enhanced support

Drawing on insights from initiatives like 100 Companies Championing Women and research from the Utah Women and Leadership Project, the following strategies are crucial for fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment:

Enhance access to capital. Implement funding programs and incentives specifically designed to bridge the venture capital gap for women entrepreneurs.

Promote leadership diversity. Encourage companies to adopt policies that facilitate women's advancement into executive roles, including mentorship programs and transparent promotion practices.

Implement flexible work policies. Adopt flexible hours, remote work options and part-time professional roles to accommodate diverse employee needs and promote work-life balance.

Provide family-friendly benefits. To support employees' family responsibilities, offer paid family leave, childcare support, and adoption and fertility benefits.

Establish women-focused initiatives. Develop mentoring programs, leadership development opportunities and employee resource groups specifically for women.

By implementing these strategies, Utah can solidify its position as a leader in fostering opportunity for all. The businesses and organizations championing gender equity today are laying the groundwork for a future where women are fully empowered to contribute to the state’s economic prosperity. When women receive the tools and opportunities to succeed, communities thrive, innovation accelerates and businesses grow, benefiting the entire state.