Asmaa Abdalla, Egypt, puts her hand over her heart during the pledge of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The ceremony kicked off World Refugee Day celebrations in Utah and Abdalla was one of 148 immigrants and refugees to get their citizenship.

Sometimes, fact truly is stranger than fiction.

Earlier this year, a woman was waiting to pick up her dry cleaning when a man suddenly snatched her purse. Determined to get it back, she chased him, yelling for help. Coincidentally, they passed a karate studio where a martial arts instructor spotted the chase, ran outside and shouted, “Drop the bag!” When the thief refused, the instructor delivered a swift kick to his leg. The thief dropped the purse and fled. The woman later contacted the school to express her gratitude. The story made the local news under the headline, “Faith in Humanity Again.”

That instructor was my client.

A year earlier, we filed an O-1 visa petition for him as an extraordinary martial artist documenting his international awards, media recognition and the creation of a new martial arts technique and school. His visa was approved, and since arriving in the U.S., he has taught hundreds of students and unexpectedly played the role of a real-life superhero.

Business and legal immigration are often drowned out by emotionally charged debates over illegal immigration. Yet legal immigration remains a cornerstone of the U.S. economy — bringing in talent, building companies, driving investment and strengthening key industries. Even proposals like President Trump’s “Trump Card,” supported by financier Howard Lutnick, recognize the value of foreign investment by creating streamlined pathways for those who contribute capital and create American jobs.

As a business immigration attorney, I’ve helped bring thousands of exceptional individuals to the U.S. — software engineers building cybersecurity systems, scientists developing Alzheimer’s treatments, filmmakers, designers and Olympic-level coaches. Recruiting global talent has long been a key part of America’s innovation engine creating the greatest achievements in world history.

Immigrants make up just 16% of the U.S. population, but they account for 23% of all patents and over half of billion-dollar startups created in the last 20 years. According to the Council of Graduate Schools, international students made up 35% of first-time graduate enrollments in 2022 — including over 70% in computer science and 50% in engineering. These students are vital to the research and development efforts that keep America competitive.

Despite this, some, including Steve Bannon, argue that legal immigration undermines American sovereignty and displaces U.S. workers. There’s no doubt that middle- and working-class families are under growing strain — from globalization and stagnant wages to the decline of manufacturing, gaps in STEM education, rising college costs and now the disruptive force of artificial intelligence. But blaming immigrants as the sole cause of these challenges oversimplifies a far more complex reality — one where wealth has increasingly flowed to the top, driven by decades of policies that have favored capital over labor.

President George W. Bush once warned of the “evil triplets” of isolationism, protectionism and nativism. History shows that when we give in to these fears, we suffer the consequences. In the 1920s, the U.S. blocked entry to Jewish scientists fleeing fascism. After 9/11, harsh visa restrictions drove top talent to other countries. Every time we turn inward, we lose ground.

Today, with a declining birthrate and widespread labor shortages, the need for legal immigration has never been greater. Sectors like healthcare, agriculture and technology are facing urgent hiring gaps, while other countries actively recruit the global talent we’re turning away. Yet instead of expanding legal pathways, we’re narrowing them — revoking student visas, delaying work authorizations, blocking legal entry and subjecting applicants to unnecessary scrutiny and harassment. Employers, especially small businesses and tech startups, are left struggling to fill roles, with some forced to move operations overseas because U.S. policy leaves them no choice.

We need a better approach — one that is both principled and practical. While comprehensive immigration reform is a long-term goal, we can start with four priorities:

Invest in American workers. We need stronger education and job training — especially in STEM — and tax policies that rebalance our economy by shifting more of the burden from working families to those who’ve benefited most from decades of wealth concentration. A thriving middle class is essential to long-term national prosperity. Align immigration with labor needs. Let’s bring in the workers and innovators we need — legally and efficiently — while upholding our laws. Cut unnecessary red tape. From green energy to infrastructure, innovation stalls when talent is stuck in bureaucracy. Incentivize job creation. Let’s support entrepreneurs — immigrants and citizens alike — who want to build and hire here in America.

More than anything, we must embrace a mindset of abundance, not scarcity. America has always grown stronger by welcoming talent, not shutting it out. The future depends on our willingness to invest in people — wherever they’re from — and to build a nation that leads not through fear, but through opportunity.