I have read articles in the Deseret News postulating reasons why America is in such bad fiscal shape, and on proposed “fixes” such as curtailing items such as Medicare, Medicaid, the military and even the post office.

It is true that politicians have failed to address genuine remedies to offset the clearly seen problems. But, now, Americans face the very real possibility that the dollar will lose its reserve world currency status. It will happen someday. Then, all bets will be off. It is akin to a seemingly rich Uncle Sam peddling junk-bonds. Nobody will buy. Then, our economic status won’t matter. The cold hard facts are: America is broke. The national debt stands at $36.8 trillion (and counting faster than a taxi-cab meter on steroids).

I detest crypto as invisible money. The dollar is no longer backed by silver or gold (which has skyrocketed and will stand the test of time). Our own citizens (and corporations) say they hate slavery, while they grin at cheap Chinese-made products, made with virtually slave labor.

We’re bogged down in an American culture war. No amount of politicians’ glib talk can cure it. America may have to start anew.

James A. Marples

Provo