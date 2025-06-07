With the Olympics approaching, a writer recently suggested building a $1.4 billion gondola up Little Cottonwood Canyon to boost tourism. But after reviewing the facts — not just the sales pitch — Utahns strongly oppose it.

The claim that the gondola would prevent people from being stranded during storms is misleading. During a 7-day canyon closure, 80% of the time the resorts were under “interlodge” due to avalanche danger, meaning even a gondola couldn’t operate. According to UDOT, it wouldn’t run in such conditions. Gondolas can’t operate in winds above 60 mph and are vulnerable to icing and lightning — common in the canyon. The Snowbird tram already shows how weather limits reliability.

The cost — $1.4 billion, or about $1,200 per each Utah household — is excessive, especially for a project that benefits a narrow interest. Taxpayers would also foot an $8 million annual operating and maintenance bill. Utah’s reputation for fiscal responsibility demands smarter investments.

Since 2002, we’ve seen a 72% rise in skier visits and recent seasons have broken records. Salt Lake International Airport saw 28.4 million passengers in 2024. Utah is already a global destination. We don’t need massive taxpayer-funded attractions to “put us on the map.” We’re already there.

Mike Marker

Sandy